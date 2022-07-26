Bank of Ghana print Ghc22 billion illegally? Minister, expert react

Reactions on ‘BoG print Ghc22 billion new notes illegally’ claim

Govment of Ghana deny claims by minority in parliament say dem order Bank of Ghana to print Ghc22 billion without approval from Parliament.

Ranking member on de Finance Committee for Parliament, Casiel Ato Forson talk say BoG release fresh currency notes into de economy.

“Dem print Ghc22 billion fresh money without de knowledge of parliament” he talk de press.

“Governor of de Central Bank engage in gross illegality and so in future if dem ask am to print money, he for come Parliament before he act” Ato Forson add.

But speaking to BBC Pidgin, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explain say de claims be false.

He explain say based on what dey de law books, BoG no dey need approval from parliament but dem for just report within seven days on de actions dem take in emergency situations.

What Ghana laws say about borrowing to govment

According to Bank of Ghana Act, 2002, “in de event of any emergency, de Governor, Minister and Controller and Accountant-General go meet to decide de limit of borrowing Govment go fit make and de Minister go submit report on de issue to Parliament”

What dis dey mean be say de Minister for report to Parliament on de issue of govment borrowing in emergency situations.

Information Minister, Oppong Nkrumah also be bunk claims say dem print Ghc22 billion.

He say BoG go clarify de matter give Ghanaians.

Financial Analysts say govment go fit do budget deficit financing, but dem for go through de right channels.

Expert, Dr Jibril believe say if govment continue to print monies, dis go cause inflation in de country.

Ghana IMF loan history since 1966 7th July 2022

NABCo programme go end in September

One key take out from de 2022 mid-year budget review statement be de decision of govment to end de Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) programme wey employ some 100,000 graduates.

He talk say govment over de period invest over Ghc2.2 billion in de programme for beneficiaries.

Dem encourage de beneficiaries to take advantage of other programs like de Youstart programme for entrepreneurs.

Leadership of NABCo beneficiaries however dey oppose de move.

Dem dey call on govmemt to pay dema unpaid salaries den recruit dem permanently into de public sector.

