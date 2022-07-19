Wetin dey cause di hot weather wey dey spread across Europe and di kontris wey dey feel am

Wia dis foto come from, MIGUEL PEREIRA DA SILVA/EPA-EFE Wetin we call dis foto, Firefighters dey work to quench one forest fire in Alvendre, near Guarda, Portugal, 18 July 2022

one hour wey don pass

Western Europe dey face more hot temperatures on Tuesday as one ogbonge heatwave dey move towards di north.

Dem don sama warning of extreme heat for France and di UK northern Spain don also record temperatures of 43C (109F) on Monday.

Thousands of pipo don run comot from dia homes sake of di deadly wildfire for France, Portugal, Spain and Greece.

Which kontris dey feel di heat?

E dey expected say di UK go see im hottest day ever and experts say parts of France dey face "heat apocalypse".

UK get one of im hottest days on record on Monday, with a high of 38.1C recorded in Suffolk, for eastern England.

Two pipo don die for di forest fires for Spain north-western Zamora region and dem don stop trains for di area sake of fire wey near di tracks.

One elderly couple die as dem dey try to escape fires for northern Portugal.

Many parts of France see dia hottest-ever days wit di western city of Nantes as dem record 42C, di national weather office tok am.

Wildfires in recent day don force more dan 30,000 pipo to run, as dem set up emergency shelters for evacuees. One zoo wit 1,000 animals dey among di areas dem evacuate.

Several parts of France see dia hottest-ever days with di western city of Nantes recording 42C according to di national weather office.

On Monday, di Netherlands record di hottest day of di year so far at 33.6C and temperatures dey expected to top 39C on Tuesday in some areas. Forecasters say di heatwave dey head north, and di mercury dey expected to hit 40C for di far south of Belgium as well as western and southwestern Germany.

For Spain and Portugal, dem don link more dan 1,000 deaths to di heat in recent days. Temperatures in Portugal hit 47C on Thursday - a record for July.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Wetin dey cause di hot temperature?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Most climate scientists say di answer na climate change.

Now remember, dis dey happun wen average world temperatures don only rise just over 1C beyond levels wey we don see before industry full everywhere for many parts of di world.

One degree no be like plenti abi, right? But we dey live for di hottest period for 125,000 years, according to wetin UN climate science body, di Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) tok.

Wetin we sabi about wetin dey behind dis be say - di greenhouse gas emissions wey burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas dey cause, dey trap heat for our atmosphere.

Dem dey helep push di concentration of carbon dioxide for di atmosphere to di highest levels we don see for 2 million years, according to di IPCC.

Di target wey UN set na to limit global temperature increase to 1.5C higher dan pre-industrial levels. Dem tok say dat one go avoid di most dangerous impacts of climate change.

To do am, emissions need to don peak by 2025 - yes, in only two and half years.

CO2 emissions from energy don increase by 6% for 2021 to 36.3 billion tonnes - di highest ever level, di International Energy Agency estimates.

Dem need to virtually cut am into two by 2030 - we need a minimum 43% reduction by di end of dis decade, according to di IPCC.D

Den di world need to scale back emissions to net zero by 2050. Dis one mean say dem go cut greenhouse gases as much as possible and find ways to draw CO2 out of di atmosphere to make up for any wey remain.