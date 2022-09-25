'Make una no make mistake vote killers' - Goodluck Jonathan

Wit less dan four months wey remain for di 2023 general elections to hold, former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan don draw ear give Nigerians to vote for di right pipo.

E tok dis on Sunday for Uyo during di special interdenominational service to celebrate Akwa Ibom State 35th anniversary.

E﻿ recall wetin pipo wey e di describe as "enemies of society" do am wen im be president, as e beg Nigerians make dem no vote for "killers"

"﻿Some pipo dey play negative politics , dem bin wan Nigeria to dey inside darkness, dem use hack-saw go pull down towers so dat light no go dey, na di level of sabotage be dat.

"﻿For 2023 make una no make mistake to vote killers , di pipo wey go cari knieves, guns and all kind of gadgets to go kill pipo sake of politics , dem be di enemies wey society get.

"﻿If you kill to become leader you go continue to kill to remain leader and di pipo go kontinu to suffer.

E﻿ explain say wen di Govnor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel bin wan contest dat time as govnor pipo no give am chance sake of say im neva do politics before as im come from banking and finance sector.

"﻿Election of Govnor Udom Emmanuel suppose teach us politicians lesson becos dat time pipo say dis man neva enta politics bifor...but Udom come on board come change di story" Oga Jonathan tok.

Pipo wey wan replace Buhari as Nigeria president

N﻿a almost Twenty political parties dey contest to replace President Muhammadu Buhari for di 2023 general elections.

Nigeria election bodi, di Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) don clear di 18 candidates and publish dia names for dia website.

Some of di ogbonge candidates wey dey for from of di race na Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Peter Obi of di Labour Party (LP).

Social Democratic Party(SDP) Prince Adewole Adebayo and odas.

Tok-tok pesin for di commissionn Festus Okoye say"Di Commission approve di final list of candidates for national elections (Presidential, Senatorial, and Federal Constituencies) pursuant to section 32(1) of di Electoral Act 2022 and Timetable and Schedule of Activities for di 2023 General Election.