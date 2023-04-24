How you fit comot pipo from inside war zone?

Di British goment don evacuate diplomats plus dia families from Sudan, inside one swift operation wey see as dem fly staff and dia families comot di kontri on Sunday.

Dis dey come afta one military power struggle start for di kontri last week between two opposing forces, wey din cause deadly shooting and shelling for di capital city, Khartoum.

Thousands of British citizens still dey for Sudan, and many of dem tok say dem feel like say di UK goment abandon dem afta di evacuation. Di goment say dem still dey in touch wit Britons wey still dey stuck for di kontri - and embassy staff bin dey inside a "very great danger".

Di US on Sunday say dem don begin evacuate dia citizens wey dey di kontri and oda kontris like France, Germany and Italy dey among oda kontris wey dey also organise evacuations, starting on Sunday.

Ghana Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration release statement on Sunday say dem don begin coordinate di evacuation of dia nationals and plans dey to move dem safely to Ethiopia.

Nigeria Federal goment say go begin evacuate dia kontri pipo wey hook for Sudan from Tuesday April 25.

Dr Onimode Bandelee wey be di Director special duties, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) say dem go evacuate dem first to Egypt by road before dem fly dem from Egypt to Nigeria.

For inside nervous and rapidly changing environment, how goment take dey bring dia diplomats to safety, especially if dem dey target dem?

BBC News ask Philip Ingram, wey serve for di British army for more dan 26 years and wey also don work as military planner and intelligence officer.

Stage one: Planning and preparation

Na military personnel dey constantly rehearse and fine-tune these kain operations, Mr Ingram tok, di Ministry of Defence and Foreign Office staff go also regularly dey visit British embassies around di world to discuss dia evacuation plans.

Di risks of using military personnel to extract pipo from war zones "cannot be understated", Mr Ingram tok, e explain say evacuation operation na "last resort".

Dem no fit carry out dis kain operation without consulting wit oda kontris wey fit also dey plan to comot dia staff from di place, e add.

Di US and UK bin announce on Sunday say dem don fly diplomats comot di kontri, while France, Germany, Italy and Spain don also begin dey evacuate diplomats and citizens.

Kontris dey often work together for wetin dey known as a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) co-ordination group to carry out an evacuation together.

If one kontri extract im staff and no consult international partners, e fit put oda diplomats at greater risk of being targeted, e explain.

Sudden evacuation by one kontri fit cause a "domino effect", e tok, dis one means say di warring factions fit see those wey remain as targets or "potential hostages".

Stage two: Di element of surprise

Once dem don plan evacuation, military liaison staff go land di embassy very quickly, Mr Ingram tok. Dis fit include military leaders, special forces and personnel from di Chief of Joint Operations planning team, wey dey based for di British Armed Forces' Northwood Headquarters for Hertfordshire and wey dia job na to plan and execute overseas operations.

Meanwhile, dem no go reveal di evacuation plans to avoid make any of di warring sides no go take hostages or begin shoot di escaping convoy in order to blame dis attack on an opposing faction.

"When dem ask ministers wetin exactly dey go on, demno dey give details," Mr Ingram explain.

"One of di critical pieces of dis na to surprise: to get in and get out quickly before any of di warring factions fit react properly. So dat na why pipo no dey hear anything."

Stage three: Getting in

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, French sojas comot dia citizens as part of di operation on Sunday

Dem go don put in place di personnel, aircraft and logistics dem go need for dis kain operation. Mr Ingram say dem for don put am for place wey dey very close to Sudan in advance.

For dis case, e tok say, dem station dem for RAF Akrotiri for Cyprus, wey be di permanent UK military base in close flying distance of Sudan. For di place, some number of transport aircraft dey stationed for there, he explain, including Airbus A400Ms and at least one Lockheed C-130J Hercules.

One satellite image dem take for di airbase show two planes wey be like say e match A400Ms bin disappear from view on Sunday.

Images of di airfield show four planes on 20 April, wit only two remaining there on 23 April. On all other visible images of di airfield for April, no planes dey dis area.

Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell tell di Commons on Monday say di "highly complex" operation bin involve more dan 1,200 British military personnel.

Wen di evacuation began, Mr Ingram tok say e dey likely make French, British and US forces work together to get to Khartoum, wit American troops wey go dey use Chinook helicopters.

"Dem go don meet up wit di representatives, di planning and liaison individuals wey go don dey di embassies who go source vehicles plus oda bits and pieces for them from within embassy resources," e tok.

Stage four: Getting out

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

When military forces land, dem go don call evacuees come di embassy or another central location, Mr Ingram explain.

Once all of dem don gada togeda, dem go put dem inside vehicles and carry dem go di "extraction point" in secret, e continue. For dis case, e say e dey "executed almost perfectly".

Di BBC understand say dem fly UK diplomats plus dia families for inside one military aircraft from Wadi Seidna air base for Sudan – for one SAS-led evacuation mission on Sunday.

Satellite images from di airport north of Khartoum show one plane for di runway wey appear to match one of di planes dem use for di mission - an A400M military aircraft.

Dem take di above image for di airport at 11:35 GMT, shortly before di evacuation flight comot Wadi Seidna around midday on Sunday.

Ministers don tok how dangerous these evacuation operations fit be. Mr Mitchell tok say wen di French military dey evacuate dia diplomats, dem bin "shoot at dem as dem come out through di embassy gateway" and say one of dia special forces personnel now dey "gravely ill".

Di UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey hail di British mission, say "e go smoothly without any wahala, and dem dey very pleased."