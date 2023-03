Why Canada extend work permit for visitors till 2025

one hour wey don pass

Foreign nationals wey dey live for Canada as visitors and wey don receive valid job offer now fit extend dia work permit for anoda two years, Canada goment tok.

For one statement dem release on Tuesday, di Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, IRCC say visitors go fit apply for and collect work permit without leaving di kontri until 2025.

Visitors wey apply under dis public policy wey hold work permit within di last 12 months go also fit Kontinu to fit request interim work authorization to begin work for dia new employer more quickly, IRCC add.

Di temporary policy bin first come during di Covid-19 era to helep di kontri recovery from economic gbege.

And part of di reason why goment dey extend am, na to make visitors as employers for Canada as many of dem dey face ogbonge labour shortage during dis period of economic expansion for di kontri.

Wetin dis policy mean?

Before Canada goment announce dis temporary policy change, pipo wey dey apply to work for Canada go normally need to apply for dia initial work permit bifor dem enta Canada.

If dem don already dey for Canada wit visitor status wen dem approve dia work permit, dem go first need comot from Canada before dem go get dia work permit.

Now wit dis new policy in place, to comot from Canada no go dey necessary.

Who fit apply?

To dey eligible to apply, any applicant wey dey look to benefit from dis temporary public policy must

get valid status for Canada as a visitor on di day dem apply

Dem must get job offer wey dey supported by a labour market impact assessment (LMIA) or an LMIA-exempt offer of employment

submit application for employer-specific work permit wey no go pass February 28, 2025

meet all oda standard criteria dem go use admit dem.

Canada no be di only kontri wey don recently review some public policy wey get to do wit visitors wey dey enta di kontri.

Recently di US also review di validity of dia visitor visas for Nigerians.

America increase visitor visa validity

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di United States of America increase di visitor visa validity for Nigerians from 24 months to 60 months for no extra money.

Di visa dey cover Nigerians wey wan enta America for tourism or to do business for short time bifor you go need renew visa.

According to statement by di US embassy to Nigeria, dem reveal say di reason na to dey reduce visa appointment wait times for Nigeria.

Di visa application fee go remain US$160 even wit di time extension.

Dis time extension go start from March 1, 2023.

Also as part of tins to take reduce long visa appointment waiting time, dem don also arrange No Interview Visa renewal for academic only and combined only visas.

Wetin be di condition for di US Non Interview Renewal