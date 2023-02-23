Gunman shoot TV journalist and one pikin dead for Florida

Wia dis foto come from, Spectrum News 13

56 minutes wey don pass

TV reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, and one nine-year-old girl dey fatally shot near Orlando, Florida, close to di scene of one murder wey take place hours earlier.

Di same gunman, wey be suspect for di oda homicide also shoot and injure one second reporter, Jesse Walden, and di mama of di girl.

Di journalists bin dey cover di killing of one woman wen di teenage suspect return, police tok.

E no dey clear if dem be di target.

Di suspect bin dey armed wen dem arrest am and im bin no dey co-operate wit police, investigators tok.

Dem neva fit identify di oda two victims for di two attack wey happun on Wednesday for Pine Hills, one suburb west of Orlando.

For one news conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina say di journalists bin dey "in or near dia motor", wia im tok say no look like TV station official motor, wen dem attack dem at around 16:00 local time (22:00 GMT).

E tok say di Spectrum News 13 journalists bin dey report on a shooting wey happun earlier in di day at around 11:00 local time, wey see one woman for her 20s wey dem fatally shoot inside one car, wen di suspect return to di crime scene and open fire.

Afta e attack di journalists, di alleged gunman - Keith Moses, 19 – bin go into a nearby home and shoot di girl and her mama, di sheriff tok.

Di mama dey hospital for one critical condition, e add.

Oda journalists nearby help provide first aid to di victims, according to local reporters.

Spectrum 13 continue live coverage afta dem announce di death of dia reporter.

Greg Angel, one news presenter for di station, say di journalist wey injure "don fit speak wit investigators and colleagues".

Oga Mina tok say di suspect,, "get one lengthy criminal history, to include gun charges, aggravated battery and assault wit one deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft charges".

E describe him as "acquaintance" of di woman dem shoot in di morning, "but as far as we know, im no get any connection to di reporters and no connection to di mama and di nine-year-old".

Wen dem ask about possibility say di gunman intentionally target di reporters, Oga Mina say "Na something wey we go take a look at".

Im add say e also dey possible say di suspect mistake di journalists for police.

One reporter for Orlando TV station WESH 2 report say she and her camera operator bin don comot di crime scene only moments before di shooting.

"We get one gut feeling" and decide to leave for dia own safety, say Senait Gebregiorgis.

Charter Communications, di company wey own di TV station, releasd one statement dey call di attack "a terrible tragedy for di Orlando community".

"We dey deeply saddened by di loss of our colleague and di oda lives dem senselessly take today," di company tok.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweet condolences, say: "Our hearts go out to di family of di journalist dem kill today and di crew member wey injure for Orange County, Florida, as well as di whole Spectrum News team."