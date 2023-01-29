Sanwo-Olu cancel govnorship debate afta violent clash by thugs for Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Lagos State Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don tok say im no go participate for any public function, especially govnorship debate wey go involve di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Di govnor tok say im reason na sake of di recent attack wey happun for Surulere area of di state wey lead to destruction of property.

Lagos na Nigeria commercial capital for Southwest of di kontri - na one place wey many pipo dey monitor ahead of di general elections next mont.

Gbenga Omotosho, commissioner for information and strategy for statement say di govnor accuse di PDP govnorship candidate for di state Abdul-Azeez Adediran, alias Jandor of using thugs to unleash violence on residents of di area.

Wetin happun

Na plenty pipo wunjure on Friday for Aiyetoro, Surulere area of Lagos wen suspected thugs of di All Progressive Party and di Peoples Democratic Party clash.

One video wey go viral on top social media show as thugs unleash violence on dem sefs – pesin fit hear sound of gunshots for di video.

Di video also show how pipo dey run run and cars dey make u-turns to try avoid di violence.

Shop owners within di area also quickly lock di shops while roadside traders also find how to hide for safety.

Di thugs destroy cars and campaign vehicle of one of di parties wey dey try escape di scene.

Police later enforce into di area – by den di armed thugs don discharge.

SP Benjamin Hudenyin, confam di clash but say na three pipo wunjure. “Nobody die,” e add

APC, PDP trade blames

But di PDP don deny am and accuse Govnor accuse di ruling party say na dem use thugs to attack supporters of dia candidate.

Govnor Sanwo-Olu say security agencies dey investigate one viral video where thugs dey shoot in broad daylight for Surulere.

“Security agencies dey investigate di video, wey don go viral for social media.

"We believe say dem go fish out and prosecute di evil actors, wey be henchmen of di opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We condemn dis savagery wey don portray our state, di safest for Nigeria, in a bad light. No be who we be; we dey civilised and cultured,” di govnor tok.

Di govnor say sake of advice from competent sources, including elders and respectable Lagosians, im go shun any forum wey go involve di PDP.

'We no go attend The Platform'

Sake of di violence, Govnor Sanwo-Olu say im no go attend The Platform Governorship Debate wey Pastor Poju Oyemade of di Covenant Christian Church dey host today.

For di statement, di govnor tok say im regret say im no go participate for di debate.

“The govnor hold Pastor Poju Oyemade and The Covenant Nation Church family in high esteem and cherish future opportunities to engage di congregation and render accounts of im stewardship to dem as integral parts of di Lagos electorate.

“We no go dey in di company of pipo wey lives of innocent Lagosians no mean anytin to. Oga Sanwo-Olu no go share podium wit dem,” di statement tok.