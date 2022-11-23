Supreme Court clear Congress to check Trump tax records

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

9 hours wey don pass

US Supreme Court don clear di way for ex-President Donald Trump tax forms to dey released to one congressional committee wey Democrats dey control.

Di justices bin reject oga Trump bid for October to block one lower court ruling wey grant di panel request for im financial records.

Di move na blow to oga Trump wey bin dey hide im returns for many years.

Oga Trump become di first president inside 40 years wey no release im taxes afta e announce im first presidential run.

Di House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee bin don dey try get access to im records since 2019.

Oga Trump, wey launch im third campaign for di White House last week, dey face plenti investigations wey relate to im business practices.

E don deny any wrongdoing.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Americans' mixed feelings about Trump's 2024 run", Duration 1,15 01:15 Wetin we call dis Video, Donald Trump 2024: Americans have mixed feeling about his comeback

Di Supreme Court brief response on Tuesday no see any objection from any of di judges.

Di decision mean say di US treasury department fit deliver di tax returns from 2015-20 for Oga Trump and some of im businesses to di Democratic-controlled committee.

E dey come just before di Republicans take control of di House afta dis month midterm elections.

Donald Trump almost make di request impossible

Donald Trump almost dey able to run out di clock on di congressional request to view im tax returns.

Wit just over one month wey remain for Democratic control of di House of Representatives, di Supreme Court don give di green light for di treasury department to provide di documents to di Ways and Means Committee.

Unto say di treasury department dey run by di Biden administration, di process of handing over di documents suppose dey fast and efficient.

Democrats no go take long to review dem before Republicans take over for 3 January, however.

And coming up wit any proposed changes to federal law about presidential tax returns - di purpose of di congressional request wey dem tok about - be like one pointless effort wit di little time wey remain before congressional adjournment.

But few weeks fit dey long enough to dig out evidence of any unusual or potentially improper accounting by oga Trump - and for doz details to leak to di public.

T﻿rump two oda defeats dis year

Oga Trump bin don record two oda defeats dis year from di conservative-dominated Supreme Court - na im appoint three of di judges.

For October, di court no gree to chook mouth on di legal fight over di FBI search of Oga Trump Mar-a-Lago home.

Agents bin serve warrant for di estate for August sake of suspicion say di former president no properly handle classified documents.

For January, di court no gree act to stop di National Archives make dem no hand over documents to di committee to investigate di 6 January 2021 riot by Trump supporters for di US Capitol.

Oga Trump don reject di Ways and Means Committee request for im taxes, e describe am as politically motivated.

Di chairman of di committee, Congressman Richard Neal, tok for one statement say lawmakers "go now conduct di oversightwey dem don dey try get for di last three and half years". E no tok weda di committee get plan to publicly release oga Trump tax statements.

Last year, one Trump-appointed judge for di court of appeals for Washington DC bin rule say di House no get legitimate need to review di forms.

Di committee bin argue say dem need to see Oga Trump records to determine if tax officials bin dey properly audit presidential candidates, and weda any new legislation dey necessary.