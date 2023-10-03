Uefa Champions League prediction, team news & time

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Napoli go face Real Madrid for Match two for Maradona stadium

5 minutes wey don pass

Match day two for Uefa champions league go see some ogbonge fixtures dis week.

Tuesday and Wednesday go see a total of 16 games for Europe biggest football club competition.

Di biggest game on Tuesday go see Napoli against Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Manchester United and Arsenal na di two English teams wey go play on Tuesday.

Di Red Devils go jam Galatasaray while Di Gunners go face Lens for France.

Man United bin lose dia opening match to Bayern Munich and Arsenal win.

Check out Tuesday fixtures.

Tuesday Champions League fixtures

Union Berlin vs Braga (18:45)

Salzburg vs Real Sociedad (18:45)

Man United vs Galatasaray (21:00)

Copenhagen vs Bayern (21:00)

Lens vs Arsenal (21:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla (21:00)

Napoli vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Inter vs Benfica (21:00)

BBC football sabi pesin Joshua Adetunji predict di outcome of three games.

Im do analysis of di fixtures wey involve di two English team and di Napoli vs Real Madrid game.

Champions League predictions

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Antony, last game na against Arsenal on 3 September

Man Utd vs Galatasaray

''Dis na must-win game for Manchester United for Champions League afta dia shock defeat to Crystal Palace for Premier League last weekend''. Adetunji tok.

Adetunji say United need to turn up for dis match to give dia fans something to jolly.

''But di game go tough for dem I expect United to beat Galatasaray for Old Trafford''.

2-0

Antony fit play for Manchester United for dis match

Di Brazilian winger neva play since early September afta one woman accuse am of domestic abuse.

Antony, don deny accuse, dem no arrest or charge am for either Brazil or UK.

Im return to training on Sunday and im manager Erik ten Hag say im dey "reason am" for di Group A game.

Ten Hag also confam say dia defender Lisandro Martinez go need surgery for im foot injury.

For di away side Galatasaray, dem get some none faces for dia squad, player like Wilfried Zaha.

Di striker join di Turkish club for July aft aim leave Crystal Palace, wia im play 458 times

Im also play for United from 2013 to 2014 but only make two Premier League appearances for dem.

Gala also get former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez and ex-Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira for dia squad, but dem fit dey without on-loan Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech sake small injury.For dis match

Galatasaray don lose only one of dia last 19 Uefa club competition matches dem don (W10 D8).

Lens vs Arsenal

Adetunji say Arsenal don improve wella since afta dem play draw for di North London Derby wit Tottenham.

Dem dey score goals turn-turn now e tok. Arsenal knack Bournemouth four goals for dia last Premier League game.

‘I expect Di Gunners to continue dia fine run tonight for Champions League against Lens’’.

1-2

Meanwhile for di opening match Lens play 1-1 for Sevilla house.

Bukayo Saka dey available for dis game, aft aim bin limp off injured for dia win for Bournemouth on Saturday.

Di forward and midfielder Thomas Partey dey di squad, Partey bin dey out since August wit groin injury.

Di Gunners bin dey forced to cancel dia pre-match news conference sake of travel delays.

Dia chartered flight bin dey grounded for almost five hours forLuton because of bad weather.

Arsenal currently dey top of Group B afta dem thrash PSV Eindhoven 4-0 for dia opening match.

Napoli vs Real Madrid

‘’For me, dis na di game of di night sake of Real Madrid history for Champions League and of course Napoli Serie A defending champions’’. Adetunji tok.

‘’Obviously, Madrid still dey suffer up front afta Karim Benzema go’’. E kotinu.

‘’Failure to replace Benzema fit affect dem for Champions League dis season’’. Adetunji add

‘’I feel say di game go end for draw.’’ Adetunji tok

1- 1

Napoli don win seven of dia last eight Champions League group stage matches.