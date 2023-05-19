Man wey do vasectomy in shock afta wife get belle

One Kenyan man, Medgclay Salano dey in shock aft im wife get belle even as im done do vasectomy operation.

Medgclay 36, and im wife Beryl, 33 bin don already get three pikin dem wen dem agree say Oga Medgclay go undergo di male fertility surgery mid-last year.

On July 12, 2022, Oga Medgclay wey also be health practitioner do di procedure for one hospital for Navakholo, wit di funding of one non-governmental organization.

“I bin feel say we dey always leave family planning to women and so afta we don already get three pikin, I wan take di responsibility and go through di procedure myself,” Medgclay tell tori pipo for Citizen Digital inside one interview.

Im wife tok say she bin don dey doubt di decision; “Fear bin first catch me say e go affect our sexual life negatively but I come realise e even get better”

Twelve months later, di couple dey expect dia fourth child.

“Dem bin tell us say we go dey safe twenty ejaculations afta di procedure, wey be three months or thereabouts, so until October we sabi say we don dey safe.”

Madam Beryl say during dis period, she also dey use pills and she bin dey faithful and use am effectively.

But for November, Beryl miss her period, but di couple say dem bin first dismiss am say na just a case of irregular menses.

For December, doctors confam say true-true dem don get belle.

“Na very stressful time for us because my wife bin do go through two caesarean sections before now,” e tok.“Dem tell us say dis dey happun wen e still get some sperms wey dey remain for di ducts or just a failure of di whole procedure,” Oga Medgclay, wey be health practitioner imself add am.

Beryl say throughout all dis, e no get any trust issues between her and her husband.

“We trust each oda and we be believers so e no get any issues of fear say di oda party fit dey up to sometin bad,” she add.

Wetin be vasectomy

Vas – na di tube wey connect di testis (di ball for men) to di uterus.

Ectomy - mean to cut off sometin.

E mean say, “Vasectomy na surgical procedure wia pesin cut off di tube wey dey transfer sperm from di testis to di urinary tract wey go come out wen ejaculation take place,” Professor and Consulatant Urologist tell BBC Pidgin.

Dis tin sound big but Professor Onyeanunam Ekeke break am down.

Pesin wey do vasectomy no go experience any hormonal disorder becos “e no get any tin to do wit di hormone,” Professor Ekeke tok.

E also say to do di surgery no be long procedure.

“Di procedure no dey too waste time and e no get any complication. Afta one week of di surgery di man go don well and fit kontinu to live im normal life.”

Vasectomy as means of ‘family planning’

Wen pipo hear family planning na different tins dey come to mind - di focus dey always dey on women.

But di Professor and Consultant Urologist for di University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) say vasectomy na means of family planning for men wey no wan born pikin again.

E say na “kind of permanent male form of family planning. For Nigeria and many African kontri na men no dey gree adopt dis kain family planning.

“Di tin dey like woman wey dey tie her womb. But many men no dey gree do vasectomy sake of;

Cultural reasons

Ignorance

Fear

And oda reasons.

Vasectomy dey reversible

Like few oda surgical operations, dem fit reverse vasectomy, according to di professor.

E say through anoda surgical procedure, e dey possible to make di man fit give im wife belle again.

E explain say e dey rare to see pipo wey wan change dia mind afta dem don block di flow of dia sperm.

“Before we advise pesin to do vasectomy we make sure say dat pesin don born finish,” e tok.

Di prof also say pesin do vasectomy no mean say im body no go produce sperm - "Im body go kontinu to produce sperm, di only tin be say di sperm no go dey come out during ejaculation.

"So, wen di man wan reverse am, all we go do na to connect di tube back make di sperm begin flow normally."

Vasectomy fit fail

Exerts say one in two thousand chance dey say vasectomy fit fail at any point in time. So e no dey 100 percent guaranteed.

According to Dora Amakobe, one doctor wey don conduct successful male sterilization procedures, e dey possible say di method go fail if di patient no follow di full instructions of di doctor, including wen dem engage in unprotected sex for more than three months.