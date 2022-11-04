T﻿witter ready to sack thousands of workers afta Musk takeover

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

37 minutes wey don pass

Twitter say dem go tell dia staff on Friday about weda dem go sack dem afta Elon Musk take over di company.

For one internal email, di social media company say di reduction of staff na "effort to place Twitter on a healthy path".

Di company add say dem go temporarily close dia office and suspend pipo access badge.

Di multi-billionaire go become Twitter chief executive afta buying di company last week in a $44bn (£39.3bn) deal.

"We go go through di difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," Twitter tok for di email.

"We recognise say dis go affect a number of individuals wey don make valuable contributions to Twitter, but dis action dey unfortunately necessary to ensure di company success moving forward," e add.

Di company say office access go dey reduced "to help ensure di safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data".

Staff go know dia fate

All staff go receive email wit di subject "Your Role at Twitter" by 09:00 Pacific time (16:00 GMT) on Friday.

Workers wey no dey affected go get dia own notification through their company email, according to Twitter.

Meanwhile, doz wey dey affected go know di "next steps" through dia personal accounts.

"Given di nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for dis process go happun via email," Twitter tok.

Tori for US media bin suggest say oga Musk dey consider to cut up to 3,700 jobs, about half of Twitter workforce.

Bloomberg, wey quote unnamed sources, suggest say dem tell some senior staff make a list of employees to sack from dia teams.

Dissolution of twitter board

As part of di takeover agreement, nine members of Twitter board don leave di leave di company, leaving oga Musk wey dey call im sef "Chief Twit" as di sole director.

Pipo see di move as wetin seal oga Musk control of di company.

Among doz wey dey comot na chairman Bret Taylor and chief executive Parag Agrawal.

Oda senior pipo don also tok say dem dey comot, including chief financial officer Ned Segal.