Ghana student wey threaten to stab five schoolmates and kill one to 'pacify de gods' chop arrest

Wia dis foto come from, KNUST

Second year student for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) dey in police custody after he threaten to stab five students.

“De suspect allegedly threaten say he go stab five students of de Continental hall of de University and kill one student of de dame hall to pacify what he dey call de gods” de police statement read.

De suspect, Elvis Nsiah according to police be one of de masterminds wey dey behind de riots wey hit de KNUST campus last week.

Dem arrest am as part of investigations into disturbances wey hit de university campus last week.

In de course of investigations, dem pick up Elvis Nsiah.

Police put de young student before de Asokore Mompong Magistrate Court wey reappear Court on August 30.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Service Wetin we call dis foto, KNUST Student wey bin waqn stab students as sacrifice

Background to de tensions

Violent disturbances hit de university campus for Kumasi after two halls for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) clash last week.

De clash happen after students from Katanga hall try use route in front of Continental hall during dia hall week celebrations procession.

De Katanga hall students allegedly try use route wey dem no dey do procession for too popularly called, ‘Peace Junction.’

Sake of dis some of de students start dey throw stones at de procession which lead to violent scenes wey leave 12 students injured.

De clashes leave 12 students injured, damage to properties and three cars wey dem park in front of de Continental Hall chop damages.