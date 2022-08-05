American actress Jennifer Coolidge sleep wit 200 pipo?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

57 minutes wey don pass

Hollywood actress Jennifer Coolidge dey trend afta her cover shoot interview wit tori pipo for Variety magazine, wia she tok about her private life.

Di 60 year old wey become popular sake of di role she play for one sex comedy feem, American Pie, for 1999 tok wetin di role don change for her life.

Jennifer tok how di movie change her sex life and dis one don cause plenty tok-tok especially wia she tok about '200 pipo she fit neva sleep wit'.

Wetin Jennifer Corridge tok for di interview?

For di movie, Jennifer character na to try seduce her son classmate.

Wen dem ask her which title she prefer, whether first time nominee or MILF.

Jennifer Corridge say to be Emmy nominated na honour but she get a lot of sexual action afta she play MILF for 'American Pie'

"I dey so happy for American Pie and di MILF thing. I get plenty things from MILF and I get a lot of sexual action from American Pie. she tok

"So many benefits dey for me as I do dat movie. E get 200 pipo I fit neva sleep wit" Jennifer add for di interview wit Variety.

Coolidge say she also find success as part of di cast of White Lotus. Di HBO Max anthology series wey lead to her first Emmy nomination and don open di door to new types of roles.

Wetin to know about Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge na popular American actress and comedienne.

Di movie American Pie make pipo sabi her well-well.

Afta di success of American Pie, she don act similar roles to Stifler's Mom for her movies.

She later earn her first Emmy nomination for her role as Tanya McQuoid for White Lotus. Dis na di role wey break di stereotypes around her image as an actor, and e make pipo take her more seriously.

Jennifer say she neva see am coming say dem go nominate am for Emmys Award.

“I do one right tin for my life. I pick great friends. If Mike no dey successful, and we bin do ‘White Lotus’ as a play for little theatre wia everyone pay 10 bucks to see watch am, e for still be one of di greatest things wey ever happun to me. Because na killer job wey nobody tink say I fit do,” Jennifer tok.

She don also act for inside plenty movies like Click, Date Movie, Soul Men, Promising Young Woman, and plenty odas.

She say before her big break, she bin dey always struggle to get roles for explain.

Dem born her for August 28, 1961 for Boston.

Madam Corridge don also feature for music video. She make guest appearance for Arianna Grande ‘Thank you Next’