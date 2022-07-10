Tinubu running mate latest update from APC - Dis na wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Kashim Shetima serve as director general of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organization until June wen im team win di APC Presidential primaries.

10 July 2022, 17:20 WAT New Informate 12 minutes wey don pass

Bola Ahmed Tinubu running mate for Nigeria 2023 presidential election don resign.

"Ibrahim Masari don withdraw as Tinubu running mate for next year election."

Tinubu advisor tell BBC Pidgin on Sunday say di man wey im name bin dey di place holder wey dem submit to Nigeria election agency, Inec, don withdraw.

Tunde Rahman confirm di tori as video wey show di ruling APC presidential candidate for President Muhammdu Buhari home town don go viral.

Tinubu name Kashim Ibrahim Shettima as Masari replacement, inside di video, but we never independently verify di statement.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign organization don acknowledge Masari resignation as di APC vice presidential candidate.

"I no dey Daura wit Tinubu, but I know say Masari son withdraw and we don accept im resignation."

Oga Rahman say if Tinubu name Kashim Shettima as im running mate then e fit be true as e be say di pesin wey bin dey di place holder don comot.

Tori be say Masari inside one letter addressed to members of APC on Sunday, announce say im dey quit di role.

For Daura, Buhari village inside Katsina State for northwest Nigeria, Tinubu, tell reporters about im choice afta a close-door meeting wit di president, reports tok.

Inside di video, di former Lagos state govnor say Shettima dey selected because im dey “competent, capable, reliable and able to be picked as a running mate”.

Kashim Ibrahim Shettima na former Borno State govnor.

E serve as director general of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organization until June wen im team win di APC Presidential primaries.

If dis dey confirmed, then e go be say na Muslim-Muslim ticket di APC party dey field for next year Nigeria presidential poll.

Na sake of say Kashim Shettima na Muslim just as Bola Tinubu be of same faith.

Tori be say many dey argue say e be say na kontri wey get two main religions - Christian and Muslim, a go make sense make political parties choose like dat.

Di last time a major political party presidential flagbearers be all Muslim na weh MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe contest di annuled June 12, 1993 election.

Kashim Ibrahim Shettima profile

Kashim Ibrahim Shettima na Nigerian banker and politician wey don serve as a Senator for Borno Central Senatorial district since 2019.

Shettima bin serve as di govnor of Borno State for northeast Nigeria from 2011 to 2019.

Im be son of Govnor of Northern Nigeria Kashim Ibrahim wen Nigeria bin dey run regional goment.

Shettima graduate from di University of Maiduguri and di University of Ibadan.

Afta school, im enter business and banking, and im later gbab several executive positions for banks.

For di mid-2000s, Shettima become di manager of Zenith Bank Maiduguri office before im comot di position to enta di state cabinet of Governor Ali Modu Sheriff for 2007.

Afta e spend four years for di cabinet, im win election to become di govnor of Borno for 2011 and e gbab re-election for 2015.

Shettima later enta di upper legislative house for Nigeria through election to become Senator of di federal republic of Nigeria for 2019.

Dem born Kashim Shettima for Maiduguri, for di capital of Borno.

Im be member of di family of Alhaji Shettima Mustafa Kuttayibe.

