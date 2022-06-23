UK Court remand Ike Ekweremadu, im wife for ‘organ-harvesting charges’ till next month

Wia dis foto come from, Ike Ekweremadu/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, 60-year-old Ekweremadu and im 55-year-old wife chop di arrest afta investigation by di UK Metropolitan Police Specialist team.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu go dey UK Police custody till 7th July.

UK Metropolitan Police cari di two Nigerians go Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon ontop charges to harvest pesin organ

Di two Nigerian nationals appear for Uxbridge Magistrates' Court for dia first court appearance.

Prosecutor Damla Ayas tell di court say: “In respect of dis offence dem, di Attorney General approval dey required.

“And di Crown require 14 days for dem to get am.” Ayas tok.

Tori be say di majority of di allege offence bin take place inside di UK, di court hear.

Based on di prosecutor argument, dem adjourn di case for 14 days.

Di defendants [Ike Ekweremadu and Nwanneka Ekweremadu] dey remanded in custody.

Dem go appear for di same court on 7th July 2022.

Na two days ago, on Tuesday 21 June, 2022, dem arrest di two prominent Nigerians.

How Met Police arrest Ekweremadu and im wife

Met Police tok for inside one statement wey dem share wit BBC Pidgin say:

"Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 [born 10th Sepember, 1966] of Nigeria dey charged wit conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60 [born 12th May, 1962] of Nigeria dey charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin wit a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting," di statement tok.

Met Police say dem don remand di suspects for custody and dem go appear for Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

Dem launch di investigation afta detectives dey alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

Di Met Police say dem don safeguard di child and dem dey work closely wit partners for more support.

Dem no give di gender of di child wey di suspects won harvest im organ.

"As criminal proceedings don dey go on, we no go provide further details," di Met Police tok.

Ike Ekweremadu na former Nigerian Deputy Senate President.Di lawmaker na ogbonge politician for Nigeria and im don dey Senate since 2003.

Ekweremadu na from Enugu State and im serve as di Deputy Senate President for 6th, 7th and 8th Senate.