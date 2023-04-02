Peter Obi spokesman confam leaked audio conversation wit Bishop Oyedepo

Di viral leaked audio tape between di Labour party presidential candidate for di 25 February election, Peter Obi and di founder of di Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo don dey confam to be real.

Di toktok pesin for Labour Party Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo confam am inside one thread on Twitter early Sunday morning.

Inside di audio, Obi, 61 dey tok to Oyedepo, 68 about di presidential election.

Di content of di leaked conversation wey dey on di election don dey generate reaction since e enter di social media space.

None of di two men don come out to personally tok about di audio.

Local report say di call happun on di eve of di election.

Dis dey come as some Nigerians still no dey happy with di conduct and outcome of di presidential wey produce Bola Ahmed Tinubu of di APC as di president-elect.

Obi, im party, Atiku Abubakar and im party PDP plus odas dey challenge di election for court sake of say dem believe say some mago-mago happun during di polls.

Oga Okonkwo for di tweet explain say Obi no dey encourage religious war as di ''oda party dey do''.

“Firstly, di context of di conversation dey aptly put by Bishop Oyedepo when e said, ‘All Nigerians get equal stake for dis nation, nobody get di right to claim say e dey dash something to someone’.

''H. E. Peter Obi dey simply urging di Bishop to help am push dis message of equal stake of all Nigerians for di Nigerian project to im pipo and di christiandom because di oda party dey carry on dis campaign as if na religious war"

E explain futher:

“To drive home dis point, e inform am say e bin visit di traditional ruler of Offa, di Olofa of Offa, wey be Muslim, but wey advised Obi to get di support of Oyedepo and be assured of im own support. No Politician ever go visit di Olofa of Offa. E dey clear to everybody say di APC political party wey get Presidential Candidate, Vice Presidential Candidate, Senate President, Speaker of di House of Representatives, Deputy Speaker of di House of Representatives, National Chairman of di Party all from one religion at a time di CJN be Muslim na di Party wey don declare religious war on Nigerians and we gatz all rise up together to fight dis unconstitutional act of religious intolerance of oda religions by APC.

“I went around with Obi on campaign train and never see am discriminate against any religion. Of course no fit cos im Vice na Muslim unlike APC. I resign from APC because of dia religious intolerance. Nigerians should disregard any insinuation of religious bigots about dis tape.”

Wetin dey inside di leaked audio tape

Inside di audio wey BBC never comfam independently, Obi say “Daddy, I need you to speak to your pipo for di South-West and Kwara, di Christians for di South-West and Kwara,”

E tok further “Dis na religious war.” to which Bishop Oyedepo respond

“I believe dat, I believe dat, I believe dat,”

Obi continue ''Like I bin dey tok am : if dis work, you pipo no go ever regret di support,”

“We look forward to God intervention,” Bishop Oyedepo respond.

Many of Oga Obi supporters aka 'Obidients' no believe say di audio dey real and dey describe am as 'deep fake

