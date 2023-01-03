Wetin to know about Damar Hamlin, di player wey collapse during NFL game

Dem bin suspend one US National Football League game afta Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapse as dem dey play against di Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin, 24, wey dey play di role of safety fall for ground for di first quarter of di game afta e jam Bengals' Tee Higgins.

Di NFL say dem don carry am go local hospital and e dey critical condition.

Players bin dey cry and gada for one side to pray for Hamlin.

Jordan Rooney, wey be Hamlin rep tok for Twitter say, "Im vitals dey back to normal and dem don make am sleep so dem go fit put breathing tube down im throat. Dem dey currently run tests. We go provide update as we get am."

ESPN report say, medical officials bin start to give di player CPR for more than 10 minutes for field before dem give am oxygen as e comot field for stretcher.

Di tori pipo also reveal say members of Hamlin family wey bin dey watch di game follow am comot for ambulance.

Players from both teams gada round Hamlin during im field treatment as some dey cry and odas kneel down dey pray.

Television coverage of di match continue to dey comot di field and di crowd for Cincinnati no say pim duing di whole incident.

Organisers decide to suspend di game for di night one hour afta di accident. E no dey common say injury go cause suspension of NFL games.

Joe Danneman wey be local sport tori pesin say one source tell am say di Bills dey fly back go New York instead of to stay for Cincinnati. Dis one mean say dem no go resume di game anytime soon.

Di two teams dey among di top Super Bowl contenders dis year as dia match show for primetime Monday night slot for di second to last week of di NFL reular season.

Di league players association tok for statement say, "we don follow di Bills and Begals players as well as NFL tok. Di only tin wey mata now na Damar health and well being."

Who be Damar Hamlin?

Damar Hamlin wey come from McKees Rock, Pennsylvania bin standout for di University of Pittsburgh before di Bills draft am for di 2021 NFL draft.

E dey play for di position of safety and bin dey reserve most of last year before e enta Bills starting line up.

E don also collact praise for hosting yearly Christmas toy drives for im hometown since before dem start to pay am as player.