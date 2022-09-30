W﻿etin Russian annexation announcement mean for Ukraine and di rest of di world

H﻿ow Russia go annex four regions wey dem don partially occupy while dem still dey middle of war?

V﻿ladimir Putin dey sign di annexation of di occupied regions on Friday, 30 September afta dem run referendum wey international community bin call scam.

D﻿is na sake of say e involve armed soldiers wey bin dey go from door to door go gada votes.

President Volodmyr Zelensky don hama Russia annexation move as e dey find sharp-sharp membership to Nato.

W﻿en di war bin start, e bin announce say e go stop to dey push for membership because of Nato bin dey fear confrontation with Russia.

W﻿hy dem dey annex am now

P﻿utin seven month war don dey lose ginger and dey move am back from in original claim of di two eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

F﻿or di four regions wey dey under Russia occupation stage so-called referendum. Di international community call am am sham as at times di referendum bin get armed soldiers wey dey go door to door to gada votes.

A﻿s e don annex di eastern regions wey include Zaporizhzhia and Kherson for di south, e fit come send newly mobilized troops fo front like.

B﻿ut wetin e also mean be sat e fit threaten di West dem dey contuinue to dey arm Ukraine with missiles with wetin e don call Russian territory.

H﻿ow international community dey take di tori

D﻿i United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres don condem di annexation say na dangerous escalation.

E﻿ say "any decision to proceed,,, no go dey legal and deseves to dey condemned. E no gel with di international legal framework, e go against everitin wet di international community suppose stand for, and e dey disobey di purpose and principles if id United Nations."

F﻿ollowing di annexation, US don sama anoda list of sanctions on Russia.

D﻿is sanctions dey target 278 members of Russia parliament say dem enable di referendums. Dem dey also target 14 pipo wey gt link to Russia defence industries.

European Union don also draw up new round of sanctions to further ban Russian imports wey go include oil. Dem go also ban more hi-tech goods so dem no go fit export am.

W﻿etin go change for di Ukraine regions wey Russia annex

W﻿etin dey happun nau no be like how |Russia annex Crimea, dat one happun with little bloodshed and di whole region enta Russia hand.

A﻿ll di four regions wey dey annexed now still partly dey Ukraine hand. All togeda dem dey make 15% of Ukraine territory.

Di two eastern regions don dey partly controlled by Russia backed separatist since 2014 but afta di war, na only 60% of Donetsk fit dey claimed like Russia.

Luhansk dey di middle of ogbonge Ukraine offensive. Russia fit lose di important town of Lyman in a few hours.

Z﻿aporizhzhia reginal capital dey run by Ukraine even though Russia missiles fit hit am and Ukraine forces dey few miles from Kherson.

H﻿ow pesin go kolobi four regions wey dem neva finsih control? No mata di ansa, Russia leader don dey ginger to do am, as e announce di referendum without plenti notice.

F﻿or im speech, President Putin tell Ukraine make dem cease fire and return to tok-tok but e clear dem sat e no go return occupied territory to Ukraine.

Kremlin tok-tok pesin Dmitry Peskov on Friday say any strike for annexed territory go dey taken as act of aggression.

B﻿ut e no clear wetin go change as even Mr Peskov neva fit say wia Russia go draw dia new borders for occupied southern Ukraine. But e say Russia go treat all of Donetsk as part of Russia.

F﻿or di parts wey no dey under occupation, e say dem go need to dey "liberated".

Paul Stronski of di Carnegie Endowment for International Peace believe say nothing much go realy change.

E﻿ say, "na just diversion from di Russian pipo and di Russian state".