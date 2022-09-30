Wetin Russian annexation announcement mean for Ukraine and di rest of di world
How Russia go annex four regions wey dem don partially occupy while dem still dey middle of war?
Vladimir Putin dey sign di annexation of di occupied regions on Friday, 30 September afta dem run referendum wey international community bin call scam.
Dis na sake of say e involve armed soldiers wey bin dey go from door to door go gada votes.
President Volodmyr Zelensky don hama Russia annexation move as e dey find sharp-sharp membership to Nato.
Wen di war bin start, e bin announce say e go stop to dey push for membership because of Nato bin dey fear confrontation with Russia.
Why dem dey annex am now
Putin seven month war don dey lose ginger and dey move am back from in original claim of di two eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
For di four regions wey dey under Russia occupation stage so-called referendum. Di international community call am am sham as at times di referendum bin get armed soldiers wey dey go door to door to gada votes.
As e don annex di eastern regions wey include Zaporizhzhia and Kherson for di south, e fit come send newly mobilized troops fo front like.
But wetin e also mean be sat e fit threaten di West dem dey contuinue to dey arm Ukraine with missiles with wetin e don call Russian territory.
How international community dey take di tori
Di United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres don condem di annexation say na dangerous escalation.
E say "any decision to proceed,,, no go dey legal and deseves to dey condemned. E no gel with di international legal framework, e go against everitin wet di international community suppose stand for, and e dey disobey di purpose and principles if id United Nations."
Following di annexation, US don sama anoda list of sanctions on Russia.
Dis sanctions dey target 278 members of Russia parliament say dem enable di referendums. Dem dey also target 14 pipo wey gt link to Russia defence industries.
European Union don also draw up new round of sanctions to further ban Russian imports wey go include oil. Dem go also ban more hi-tech goods so dem no go fit export am.
Wetin go change for di Ukraine regions wey Russia annex
Wetin dey happun nau no be like how |Russia annex Crimea, dat one happun with little bloodshed and di whole region enta Russia hand.
All di four regions wey dey annexed now still partly dey Ukraine hand. All togeda dem dey make 15% of Ukraine territory.
Di two eastern regions don dey partly controlled by Russia backed separatist since 2014 but afta di war, na only 60% of Donetsk fit dey claimed like Russia.
Luhansk dey di middle of ogbonge Ukraine offensive. Russia fit lose di important town of Lyman in a few hours.
Zaporizhzhia reginal capital dey run by Ukraine even though Russia missiles fit hit am and Ukraine forces dey few miles from Kherson.
How pesin go kolobi four regions wey dem neva finsih control? No mata di ansa, Russia leader don dey ginger to do am, as e announce di referendum without plenti notice.
For im speech, President Putin tell Ukraine make dem cease fire and return to tok-tok but e clear dem sat e no go return occupied territory to Ukraine.
Kremlin tok-tok pesin Dmitry Peskov on Friday say any strike for annexed territory go dey taken as act of aggression.
But e no clear wetin go change as even Mr Peskov neva fit say wia Russia go draw dia new borders for occupied southern Ukraine. But e say Russia go treat all of Donetsk as part of Russia.
For di parts wey no dey under occupation, e say dem go need to dey "liberated".
Paul Stronski of di Carnegie Endowment for International Peace believe say nothing much go realy change.
E say, "na just diversion from di Russian pipo and di Russian state".
President Putin don already threaten say im go use every means to protect Russia territory wey include nuclear weapons.