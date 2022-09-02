Uganda priest wey dey flog church members chop arrest for assault

Wia dis foto come from, Criminal Investigations Directorate-UPF

One self-styled Ugandan prophet don dey charged wit assault, common assault and trafficking in pesin.

Prophet Kintu Dennis of Hoima Empowerment Church International bin show for one video wey pipo dey seriously share online.

For di video Dennis dey whip members of im church.

Police bin arrest di 42-year-old on Wednesday dis week along wit four oda members of di church afta pipo complain about di video.

For di video record e bin dey order church officials to go to di front of di church so dem go fit chop flogging or stop to dey attend prayers and lose di privilege to handle im microphone.

How di church members react

As di whipping dey go, di church members bin dey watch as di ushers kollect dia beating one by one and soft piano music dey play for di background.

Prophet Kintu bin tell di investigators say e bin only cari out one demonstration of how Jesus bin treat those wey dey sell market for church dat time, police tok.

Di authorities also allege say e dey operate illegally.

During search wey police bin do for di church, dem allege say dem find three sticks wey police allege say im dey use to beat members of im congregation.

E don dey remanded until 7 September.

Uganda get some evangelical churches wey dey operate throughout di kontri.

Dem no dey regulated and many of dem dey run by self-appointed men and women of God.

Wetin Uganda Police tok

Uganda Criminal Investigations Directorate-UPF bin tok for tweet say dem don arrest Pastor Kintu Denis wey recently appear for one viral media clip wia e dey beat believers wit one “magic blessed stick” for im church for Hoima.

Authorities say dem don charge am wit 18 counts of trafficking in Pesins, Assault, and Promoting Sectarianism.