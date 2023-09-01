How 12-year old boy small intestine loss for Lagos hospital, mother cry for help

Wia dis foto come from, Abiodun Deborah/BBC

41 minutes wey don pass

One 12-year-old boy dey battle for survival afta dem perform multiple surgeries wia im small intestine later go missing for one private hospital for Lagos state, South west Nigeria, im mama tok.

Di young boy dey battle constant vomiting and stooling bifor im mother carry am go one private hospital for Lagos wia dem diagnose say im get ruptured appendix.

In February, Madam Abiodun Deborah, carry her son go one private hospital wia dem treat her son for typhoid.

Sadly, di situation no improve as di young boy still dey battle wit pain, afta five days.

Madam Deborah say she dem carry her pikin go anoda private hospital for Ileepo Alimisho wia dem explain say di boy gatz undergo surgery for wetin dem call ruptured appendix.

E no tey again before di boy bin dey complain of stomach pain in June wen di mama say she carry am go back to di same private hospital wia di first surgery bin take place.

Di hospital tok say dem diagnose intestinal obstruction and di boy go undergo anoda surgery, she tell BBC News Pidgin.

She narrate say afta di second surgery, di situation become worse as dem discover say fluid still dey comot for di boy body even after seven days wey dem don do di surgery.

Worried by di state of health of her son madam Deborah explain say di doctor decide to invite anoda surgeon from di Lagos state university teaching hospital (Lasuth) to join for di third surgery, but she no gree.

“Na wen dem wan do di third surgery I ask say make dem refer us go Lasuth wia dem go give our child proper care”, di mother tell BBC News Pidgin.

Wetin happun for LASUTH

Madam Deborah say she and her son reach Lasuth on 17 June afta Dr Abayomi Baiyewu refer dem.

For di referral letter wey BBC News Pdgin bin receive, Dr Baiyewu write say na 8 June dem admit di boy and im get “intestinal obstruction wit perforated viscus” (wen intestine dey ruptured and contents dey leak for di abdominal wall).

Dr Baiyewu confam to BBC News Pidgin say na under am dem do di two surgeries but tori say intestine loss, na lie.

For Lasuth Dr Owolabi M A of di BT health and diagnostic center carry out scan and test wey reveal di state of di boy.

she say di result conclude say di young boy get intra-abdominal collection wey mean say a part of di abdominal dey swell wit yellowish infected fluid containing dead tissues and bacteria.

Na for Lasuth di surgeon tell madam Deborah say her son small intestine dey miss, wen di mother insist say make dem carry di son go dia.

“We do plenty tests, scans and buy drugs afta which dem tell us say di boy dey well. Na during one of dia checks di doctors discover say di leak for di abdomen still dey. Wen dem open di abdominal site, dem see say one tissue dey comot from di abdomen and wen di nurses dey clean am, di tissue burst.

“Wen dem reach di theatre for anoda surgery, dem see say di small intestine no dey dia. Dem say na just small intestine dem see,” di mother tok.

Wen madam Deborah bin tell di surgeon wey perform di two surgeries before say dem no find small intestine for im son bodi, e deny am.

Dr Baiyewu say “dem bring di boy in March and we operate am for ruptured appendix. Wen we do di first surgery finish, di boy return to school but dem bring am back again sake of complications wey we operate for here.”

E say di surgery for Lasuth no take place di same day wey dem refer di boy despite di emergency.

“Na after some days dem carry di boy enta theatre and di mother no dey dia, but for my own surgery, I dey always invite di mother enta di theatre for my hospital and dem see di whole damage wey we wan operate.”

Im clear say no be say dem no fit finish di operation becos di mother request say she wan go Lasuth.

Di management of Lasuth explain say na correctional lifesaving surgery dem perform for di boy.

“We get all di evidences wey dey required by law to show say di surgery wey we carry out for Lasuth na a corrective life saving surgery ontop a patient wey don get serious complications following surgeries performed in a private hospital," di hospital tok.

Lasuth add say dem go provide di clinical details and di Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria go take up as di boy still dey dia custody and dem dey try ‘offer expert care’.