'Ali Bongo na free man now'

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

one hour wey don pass

Gabon military leaders don announce say former President Ali Bongo house arrest don end, and now im dey "free to move about."

For one statement wey dem read for state TV on Wednesday evening, Military tok tok pesin, Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi, say dem free Ali Bongo sake of di "state of im health."

"If im like, im fit travel go abroad for medical check-ups," im add.

Since di military takeover through coup on August 30, dem put di former President under house arrest, come announce say dem dey control di kontri wey get plenty oil.

Dem make decision to free am afta pressure from Central African regional bloc, Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and Gabon neighbours, say dem need to respect di health condition of di former leader.

For 2018, Ali Bongo suffer stroke, and since di coup, im neva fit see im doctors.

Im health bin be major worry for many pipo as di 2023 presidential election dey near.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, General Brice Nguema promise to return di Gabon to civilian rule but no tok wen

Bongo chop house arrest immediately afta di kontri electoral commission declare am winner of di controversial election wey for add more years to di 14 years wey im don already do.

General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema wey dem swear in on Monday as Gabon new head of state, na im sign di statement.

Oligui na Bongo cousin, wey bin serve as bodyguard to Bongo late papa, and im bin also be di leader of di kontri republican guard wey be top military unit.

Wit dis decision, Bongo fit to leave Gabon now if im want.

As for im family sha, e neva clear wetin go happun to dem yet, as Colonel Manfoumbi no mention dem at all for di statement.

Im wife and in son also dey house arrest for anoda part of di presidential palace. All of dem dey face accuse of high treason.

Di new leader of di kotri say dem go face justice for stealing money from di kontri.

Gen. Neguma tok on Monday during im swearing in say dem takeover without any violence and say dem go return power back to civilians for free and fair elections. But im no give date wen e go happun.