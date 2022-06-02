Abba Kyari deny fraudulent relationship wit Hushpuppi

Abba Kyari say im no get fraudulent relationship wit Abbas Ramon aka Hushpuppi.

Di suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) dey face extradition on top alleged connivance Hushpuppi.

Kyari deny dis before court as part of im case wey e dey try stop im extradition to di United states.

E fault di extradition application wey Attorney General of di Federation (AGF) file.

Di suspended police officer for one counter-affidavit against im extridiction say im no commit offence wey go make US goment dey look for am.

Abba Kyari extradition case - How e don become

Kyari extradition matter dey before Justice Inyang Ekwo for di Federal High court Abuja.

Nigeria goment, under di Extradition Act and as part of goment approval of di request by US, file for Kyari extradition.

But for di affidavit, Kyari tell court say as senior police officer im bin dey carry out investigation against Hushpuppi.

Afta di court sitting Nureni Jimoh Senior advocate of Nigeria, wey be Kyari lawyer further explain say wetin dey happun to im client na “international politics at play”.

E say “wetin Abba Kyari dey do na sting operation wia e lay siege abi ambush for Hushhpuppi to come to Nigeria.

“Documents dey to show say e don write to di Attorney General of di federation, di Inspector general of Police for 2020 say e don get informate about di suspect but make we lie low and play for am to come Nigeria.

“Those documents dey. And e don write dem several months before di US goment come up wit dia own tori.

But Pius Akutah, lawyer to di Attorney General tell court say im go need time to file counter affidavit to respond to Abba Kyari claims.

Afta all di presentation, di judge adjourned di matter till Friday for formal hearing of di main matter.

Background of Abba Kyari tori

On 3 March 2022 di Nigeria federal goment approve Abba Kyari extradition to di United States.

Nigeria Attorney General and Minister of Justice office confam di approval to BBC Pidgin.

Abba Kyari chop accuse say in get hand for one $1.1 million fraud wit Nigerian socialite, Abbas Ramoni popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Di minister office say dem receive di extradition request of embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police wey some dey call Nigeria Super Cop.

Assistant to di Minister of Justice, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu say dem don go through studies and reviews of issues wey dey inside di application wey US send.

"As una dey aware extradition na process wey involve multifaceted components.

"Di components dey usually multi-territorial; international, local and judicial.

Why US want di extradition of Abba Kyari?

Abba Kyari

US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bin bring fraud allegation case against one of di personnel of di Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari.

Di Director of Media Relations for di US Department Of Justice, Thom Mrozek wey confam di order of arrest give BBC Pidgin say;

Dem also don order for di arrest of two oda defendants wey epp Raymond 'Hushpuppi' Abbas for im wire fraud operation.

E say dem believe say di defendants dey Africa.

Dis development dey come afta di Nigerian Instagram celebrity Ramon Abbas alias "Hushpuppi" plead guilty to Count Two of di charges against am for US court.

Di count two charge be Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering and also indict some pipo wey collabo wit am to do magomago for US.

Part of those dem indict for di case na oga Kyari, wey be leader of di Inspector-General of Police' Intelligence Response Team for Nigeria.

Abba Kyari dey accuse

Meanwhile, oga Abba Kyari don deny di allegation wey say im collect money from Hushpuppi.

For im verified Facebook page, oga Kyari say im no sabi anything about di $1m fraud allegation wey Hushpuppi dey face and im hands dey clean.

US Department of Justice (DoJ) inside statement bin allege say Hushpuppi bribe Abba Kyari wey be Assistant Commissioner of Police for Nigeria.

Di alleged bribe na to arrest im fellow associate Kelly Chibuzo Vincent wey be 40 years old.

Who be Abba Kyari, di Nigeria super policeman?

Abba Kyari

DCP Abba Kyari na from di Kanuri tribe for Borno state for northeast Nigeria. Dem born am for March 17, 1975.

Oga Abba Kyari na graduate of Geography wey join di Nigeria Police Force as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police for 2000 afta e complete im training for Police Academy, Wudil, Kano state.

One of di operations wey make Kyari blow, na wen im lead di arrest of one notorious armed robber wey dem dey call 'Ndagi' a.k.a Spirit.

Spirit bin colobi Numan, di number three biggest town for Adamawa state northeast Nigeria. Im bin hold di town hostage for many years before dem eventually catch am.

For 2005, im join di Mobile Police Force and for 2010 dem post am go Lagos Command.

Kyari become di number two man and officer-in-charge for di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) - di squad wey dey fight violent crimes from armed robbery, car theft, kidnapping, gang clashes, sea piracy and terrorism but wey later become notorious for im brutality wey lead to di October 2020 ENDSARS protest. Im serve SARS for five years.