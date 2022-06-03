How gunmen lay siege on Birnin Gwari for three days

Wia dis foto come from, Umar Birnin Gwari

5 minutes wey don pass

Alhaji Umar Usman na resident of Birnin Gwari town for Kaduna state wey dey northern Nigeria and survivor of several attacks wey happun on di town for three days.

Alhaji Umar tell BBC Pidgin say e dey lucky to dey alive afta Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday attacks but e add say some pipo e know no get di same luck as dem either lose dia lives or become kidnap.

“For three straight days, na one attack afta di oda for Birnin Gwari town since on Monday na im we dey suffer, no town dey suffer dis insecurity wahala like us.”

“I dey lucky to dey alive because di one wey happun on Tuesday I dey inside car dey travel from Udua to Birnin Gwari wen di gunmen begin fire motors. Dem get some cars wey dey in front of us, killing pipo and kidnapping odas.”

“I believe say na God just save di lives of us wey dey inside our car because many cars ahead and behind us suffer gunshots and kidnappings but our driver manoeuvre im way out of di danger.”

Wia dis foto come from, Umar Birni Gwari

'Authorities neva do anytin'

Ibrahim Nagwari, the chairman of Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance echo wetin Alhaji Umar tok as e yan say for days now gunmen dey active for di town but authorities neva do anything.

“Dem don kill many, wunjure some and na only God know di exact number dem kidnap but di pipo many, for days now and authorities neva stop dem, our situation dey sad.”

Di businessman explain how di Monday attack start and why e believe say goment no wan put effort to end dis palava once and for all.

“Before now, we no get serious issues for few weeks but on Monday afternoon na im di gunmen comot from bush block roads and begin stop cars dey kill and kidnap pipo.”

“And since den, na di same tin everyday for three days na why I say goment no serious about ending dis wahala because dis gunmen no be spirits and na inside Birnin Gwari forest dem dey, why not attack dem dia.”

Alhaji Umar say di whole town dey on edge and some don run comot since.

“As we wake up on Thursday, our hope be say today go be different from di past three days wey gunshots and fear everywhere for Birnin Gwari.”

Wia dis foto come from, Umar Birnin Gwari

Usman Ishaq na chairmo of National Union of Road Transport Workers for Birnin Gwari and e yan say four of dia drivers still dey miss from di attacks.

“We suffer in di last couple of days wella. As I dey speak to you now, four of our drivers still dey miss from wetin happun.”

Usman say tins dey a bit calmer on Thursday as dem no witness any kasala but dem hope say tins go dey continue to improve.

Police tok tok pesin for Kaduna state ASP Mohammed Jagile and commissioner of internal affairs Samuel Aruwan no respond to calls or text message over dis mata.

Oda major attacks wey happun for Birnin Gwari town

For 5 May 2018, more dan fifty pipo na im die afta gunmen attack for Birnin-Gwari local goment. Many of di pipo wey die na women and pikin dem.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari after di mass burial for di 50 victims tok say di attack na sometin wey no good at all.

Federal goment at di time say dem go collabo wit Kaduna goment and notin dem no go do, to deal wit di bad pipo wey kill-kill anyhow for di state and oda areas wey get palava.

On 22nd May 2018, na at least 42 pipo gunmen kidnap for Birnin Gwari in two days attack.

Wia dis foto come from, Umar Birnin Gwari

Women and children dey among those wey dem don kidnap as dem dey travel on dia journey for expressway, according to di road transport officials for Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

Di National Union of Road Transport Workers Chairmo for Birnin Gwari, Danladi Idon Duniya at di time tell BBC Pidgin say none of dia union branch don ask any of dia drivers to avoid Birnin Gwari route even though e don turn kidnap and killing zone.

On 15 March 2021, three primary school teachers na im kidnappers gbab for UBE Primary School for Rama village for Birnin Gwari Local Government Area according to goment officials.

Authorities say dem no kidnap any pupil unlike wetin earlier reports bin tok.

One of di teachers of di school tell tori pipo Daily Trust say di pupils escape wen di bandits attempt to tiff some cows and motorcycles for one nearby community.

Naomi Francis, one teacher for di school, wey escape from di kidnappers tell tori pipo say three pupils regain dia freedom but tok say di bandits beat dem before dem fit escape.

Wia dis foto come from, Umar Birnin Gwari

Insecurity for northwest Nigeria

Despite ongoing military operations across many parts of di northwest, many states across di region still dey witness attacks.

Just two days, ago gunmen attack security check point for Jibiya town inside Katsina state wia dem burn three vehicles.

And last week, na 12 farmers die afta gunmen attack farmlands for Gakurdi village.

Popular Social commentator for Kano state Sani Abdu say goment need to re-double dia effort for insecurity to end for northwest Nigeria.