Court sentence five pipo to death by hanging for raping and killing Unilorin student

One High Court for Ilorin, Kwara state don sentence to death by hanging five pipo for di rape and murder of Olajide Blessing Omowumi, a 300 level student of the University of Ilorin.

Justice Yusuf Adebayo also declare three persons innocent among di eight suspects wey bin stand trial for di offence of rape and murder of di student.

For di three hours judgement e hand down on Tuesday, di judge discharge and acquitted Abdullateef Abdulrahman, Daud Bashir Aderayo and Akande Taiye Oladoja on di basis say dem no find dem guilty of any of di charges against dem.

Di convicts for court on Tuesday before dia sentencing

Tori be say Omowumi elder sister bin find her sister naked deadi bodi wit her hands and mouth tied inside dia house wen she return from work on di fateful day of di incicent, na so police tok.

For inside tweet di, Govrnor of di state Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq bin say "Dis kain antisocial and bad behaviour no dey acceptable to pipo of good conscience."

"All of us go unite to fight dis to logical conclusion." na wetin im add put.

Police say pipo wey carry out di act leave one letter for di scene of di incident wey read…"Unilorin no dey forgive" beside her deadi bodi before dem comot.

Meanwhile aunty of di deceased Omolara Kuteyi bin tell tori pipo during di trial say “di family bin shock say some of di suspects be known faces.”

“Wen dem bring dem in, we no sabi say na di pipo be dis. Three of dem we stay togeda as neighbours for di same environment. Some of dem be students of di school,” she tok.

Mrs Kuteyi explain say dem catch dem through di phone, wey dem sell to one of di suspects.