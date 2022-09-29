How t﻿anker explosion kill about 20 pipo for Kogi state

About 20 pipo don die afta one tanker loss control and explode for Ankpa, Ankpa local government area of Kogi State.

Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Govnor, Onogwu Mohammed wey confam di incident give BBC Pidgin say di accident happun on Wednesday.

“Di break of one tanker wey dey loaded with petrol product fail. Di tanker come move enta crowded environment and explode,” Onogwu Mohammed tok.

“Di incident kill 20 pipo and destroy oda properties, vehicles and motorcycles.”

Meanwhile, one tori pesin from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Friday Idachaba report say "not less dan 14 pesin die" for di tanker explosion.

Eyewitness wey tok with di N﻿AN reporter say di incident happun about 3.30pm on Wednesday.

E﻿ say di tanker wey dey loaded with petrol get break failure and lost control as e dey descend and fall ontop bridge of di Maboro river.

D﻿i eyewitness say di tanker crush oda vehicles, three motorcyclists and cause multiple accidents before e finally fall and explode, den fire burn vehicles, kill passengers and odas.

Anoda eyewitness, Musa Audu, say ova 20 pesin burn to death, some beyond recognition .

Musa add say some pipo “crush to death and dia body parts scata all ova di place.

“Nobody know di number of dead pesin now. Many people bin dey di river dey do one tin or di oda wen di tanker lost control, fall and explode on di bridge. E dey horrible”, Musa tok.

Meanwhile, di Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC say eight burnt bodies na im dem don recover from di scene of di explosion.

Kogi FRSC Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung say im men dey able to rescue two injure persons wey dem rush go General Hospital, Ankpa, for medical attention.

“As e be now, we no dey sure of di actual number of pipo wey dey di vehicles and di motorcycles involve for dis fatal and very unfortunate accident,"

“We still dey try to know di actual figure more so, di fire still dey burn.

However, di Chief press secretary to Kogi State Governor say di state goment don immediately mobilize di state emergency management agency to help di pipo of Ankpa and reduce di level of harm wey di accident cause dem.

“Di state emergency management agency dey on ground and as we speak today, dem still dey dia dey work togeda with di local goment to make sure say di damage no worst pass wetin happun yesterday.”

Mohammed say authorities don completely put off di fire from di tanker and seal di area to avoid make pipo no enta dia and in di process injure demsef.

E add say di pipo of Kogi state dey sympathize with di Ankpa local goment concerning di incident wey happun on Wednesday.