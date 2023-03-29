Who be Prof Nnnena Oti and why FUTO celebrate her?

Professor Nnnena Oti receive hero welcome by staff and students of Federal university of technology Owerri on Tuesday.

Prof Oti, na di current Vice-chancellor of FUTO, and di Independent national electoral commission returning officer for Abia state govnorship election.

One viral video show as pipo dem sing, dance and hail her.

Di pipo wey dey hail her hold banner wey dem write. “Welcome back Nnenna Oti, Heroine of Nigeria Democracy.”

So why pipo dey celebrate Prof Nnnena Oti ? di answer dey inside dis tori.

Inec declare Alex Otti winner of Abia state governorship election 23rd March 2023

'Votes of di pipo must count'

Pipo dey celebrate Prof Nnnena Oti sake of di way she handle di Abia state govnorship election.

Nigeria election office, Inec bin suspend di announcement of di govnorship results for di state.

Inec suspend di results from Obingwa local goment area for di state afta jaguda pipo invade dia office.

When dem resume di announcement of results, Prof Oti insist say di votes of di pipo must count.

She tok some strong words wey totori plenty pipo for body.

“I go stand squarely and apologetically on dis principles. Di pipo votes and mandate go stand’’.

“Di pastor and di mother in me no go do anytin wey go affect di future of our children,” she add.

Many pipo praise her for her bravery and how she no shake under pressure.

She reveal wetin she experience before di declaration of results.

“As an electoral officer, I never for my life take part in any election, but duty come, I make my enquiries from Abuja,” Oti tok.

“If I perish, I perish, dem come wit dia threats, dem come wit dia money, dem come wit dia intimidation.”

For di final results, Inec declare, Alex Otti of Labour Party defeat im opponents Okey Ahiwe of Peoples Democratic Party and Enyinnaya Nwafor of Young Peoples Party wit 175, 467 votes to emerge di winner.

Prof Nnnena Oti profile

Professor Nnenna Nnannaya Oti come from Afikpo, for Ebonyi State, south east Nigeria.

Madam Oti, na Professor of Soil Science and Environmental Conservation.

She be di Vice-Chancellor of di Federal University of Technology, Owerri .

Prof. Nnenna Oti get ogbonge school results, she make First Class Honours Degree in Soil Science, and get M.Sc in Soil Microbiology/Biochemistry from University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

She travel to Belgium for her PGD and get distinction for Irrigation Engineering.

For 2002, she break record to win NUC – Best PhD in Nigeria Award.