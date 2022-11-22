W﻿hy Twitter staff for Ghana reject Elon Musk lay-off package afta dem sack dem

Staff of Twitter only office for Africa don begin drag di new owner, Elon musk.

Ghanaian Twitter staff don reject severance package wey di company offer dem and now, dem dey consider to take legal action.

Dis development dey come two weeks afta Twitter bin fire dem.

Di layoffs na part of di global staff cut wey Twitter news oga, Elon Musk do.

W﻿hy di staff reject Twitter lay-off package

Di staff legal representatives tell BBC say Twitter want to negotiate di severance package and termination process, but di company no provide details of how dem go do so.

S﻿ome of di workers wey speak to BBC tori pesin, Nkechi Ogbonna, no want make dem mention dia name.

D﻿ia argument be say, di company short-change dem.

Dem don hire lawyers wey go start tok-tok with Ghana labour authorities wit di hope to make Twitter to obey Ghana laws on redundancy.

Under local law, company must pay staff wey dem wan lay off redundancy and give dem three months notice instead of less Dan one month wey be di case of Ghanaian Twitter workers.

Di company tell dem say dia "last day of employment go be 4 December 2022."

Twitter send Ghana staff messages about di end of dia contracts to dia personal accounts, afta di firm deny dem access to work emails.

D﻿i social media company offer di Ghana staff wetin dem tok say be less dan di three month severance package wey Elon Musk bin tok say staff go get.

Tori pipo CNN report say di Accra based staff dey accuse Twitter of “deliberately and recklessly disobeying di laws of Ghana” and trying to “silence and intimidate” dem afta di company fire dem.

D﻿i staff don write petition go give di goment to force Twitter to “adhere to di laws of Ghana on redundancy and offer di employees fair and just negotiation and redundancy pay,”

"﻿E dey clear say Twitter, Inc. under Mr Elon Musk dey either deliberately or recklessly flout di laws of Ghana, dey operate in bad faith and in a manner wey seek to silence and intimidate former employees into accepting any terms unilaterally thrown at dem,” di petition tok.

Di workers hand Twitter demand notice.

Meanwhile Twitter don respond to di demand notice wey di legal team of di African staff dem fire from dia Ghana office serve dem.

“Di social media platform don inform us of intentions to negotiate di terms for di Africa employees,” Agency seventy-seven tell BBC.

One employee tell BBC say dem receive a “Ghana Mutual Separation Agreement” email wey suggest say dem bin negotiate prior to di termination notice and agree to receive a final payment of di last month salary wey dey end on December 4, 2022, wen dia employment go dey terminated, but dis no be di case.

Di agency say staff get di response from Twitter afta di BBC air di report of di termination notice and di proposed one-month severance pay wey dey against Ghana Labour act of 2003 wia a 3-month notice must dey issued to affected staff prior to termination of employment.

Some staff say dem employ dem from oda kontries like Nigeria and and no get di means to return home.