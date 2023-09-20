Wetin be di change to 'fixed lines numbering format' wey NCC introduce

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Di Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) don announce new changes of numbering format for fixed lines.

Di changes wey dem make na to add 02 to di eight digits wey already dey.

Di Commission explain say di existing eight digits go kontinu to operate until di deadline, wey be 31 December and from 1 January, 2024, di new numbering format “02”, wey go be 10 digits go start to dey operational.

For one press statement wey di commission release on Wednesday for dia website, dem tok say dis change no go affect di existing mobile numbering format, wey be 11 digits.

Reuben Muoka, tok-tok pesin for NCC tok say dem dey do dia responsibilities under di law, di Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, to manage Nigeria numbering resources as dem plan to change di number across all states to just “02”.

“Di Commission hereby inform di public of di changes and also clarify say existing numbers go kontinu to operate at di same time till di cut-over date of December 31, 2023.

From 1 January 2024, di new numbering format beginning wit "02" prefix go dey operational,” di statement tok.

Muoka add say “Di commission explain further say if di existing eight digits na 09461700, e go change to 02094617000.

“However, e dey important to note dat di change only affects di fixed telephone numbers. here is no change to di existing mobile numbering format.”

NCC approve short codes to buy data, check airtime balance for all mobile network

E neva tey wey di commission direct all mobile network providers to dey use certain codes for all dia services.

Di commission tell di mobile networks for Nigeria, wey bin say dem get different codes to buy airtime, data, call customer care or do oda tins, make dem change am to di same codes for all networks.

NCC say dis move dey in line wit dia approach to put consumer first and e go dey easier for telecom consumers for Nigeria to memorise single codes for various services across all mobile networks wey dem dey use.

NCC change all di short codes to be di same across all networks.

Di commission approve 13 common short codes wey be di same for evri mobile network, di codes na:

300 : If you wan reach Call Centre/Help Desk on all mobile networks

301: If you wan drop voice mail for anybody

302: If you wan listen to voice mail message wey you receive

303: If you wan borrow airtime or data or any oda services wey your network dey offer.

305: To stop any service wey your network dey provide, e’g callertunez.

310: If you wan check your balance

311: To buy airtime

312: If you wan buy data plan across all networks

321: To share services

323: If you wan check your data plan balance

996: If you wan check if your SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) dey linked to your NIN

2442: na for Do-Not-Disturb (DND), if you dey get unsolicited message