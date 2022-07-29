Our minds don ease now after di death sentence - Hanifa father

Wetin we call dis foto, Abubakar Abdulsalam na Hanifa father

37 minutes wey don pass

Abubakar Abdulsalam wey be father to murdered five year old Hanifa Abubakar tell BBC Pidgin say im and di mother minds dey at ease after Thursday judgement for court and e don tey wey dem sleep peacefully like yesterday.

High court for Kano find school owner Abdulmalik Tanko and im friend Hashim Isyaku guilty of kidnapping and murder of di small girl wey be im student and sentence am to death by hanging.

Abubakar wey attend di final court session alongside im wife and mother of Hanifa Murjanatu Abubakar add say if wishes were horses e for like di death sentence to be carried out immediately after di judgement.

“Our minds dey at ease because we believe say justice was done di only thing be say if to say na my wish dem for carry out di sentence immediately after court.”

Di father say memories of im daughter go live with am and di mother for di rest of dia lives despite say she no grow to fulfill her potential.

E also tok say yesterday session for court bring back memories of wetin happun afresh and na one wey e no wish im worst enemy to experience.

“Wetin dis man do na one of di worst things to happun, imagine after killing her and burying her but also just because e still want collect ransom money exhume her then remove her uniform and send to us to prove say she dey alive.”

What next for di school owner and im friend?

Barrister Hasiya Imam na one of di lawyers from legal aid council of Nigeria wey defend Abdulmalik Tanko and di two odas for court and she tok say dem neva reach decision on whether to appeal or not.

According to di lawyer dem get 90 days grace and before then dem go decide on wetin dem go do.

“For now we go write report on everything and send to our Abuja office and na from dia decision go come on whether to appea or not.”

“We get 90 days grace and before then decision go happun.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Hanifa mother Murjanatu (in green) appear for court

How di judgement day be for court

from morning of di case court room full as plenti tori pipo and oda residents of Kano wey begin follow di case since e start troop in to witness how e go end.

Security pipo also full ground to make sure say everything go smoothly without any issue.

Small delay bin dey to start di case as di judge wey arrive late apologise and give im reason say e go change im voter card location in preparation for next year election.

Di judge bin start by reviewing all wetin don happun for court over di last six months, spending hours reading out all di testimonies from pipo wey take stand for court.

On di oda hand, Hanifa papa and mama and oda family members siddon inside court dey wait for judgement.

Na after di judge finish im review e begin read out di sentences wia e convict di first and second accused - Abdulmalik Tanko and Hashim Isyaku of four of di five charges against dem.Di charges na criminal conspiracy, kidnap, murder and concealment of corpse na for only abeitment charge di court no convict dem.

Justice Na ‘abba give Abdulmalik and Hashim opportunity to speak before dia sentencing and both delegate dia lawyer to speak for dem.

Di lawyer beg court to tamper justice with mercy as Abdulmalik na family man while Hashim na di only breadwinner of im family.