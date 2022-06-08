38 pipo including five children die for Owo attack - Catholic Church
The Catholic church authorities for Ondo state southwest Nigeria say dem don confirm say at least 38 pipo die for di Sunday attack wey happun for St Francis Xervier Church Owo.
For statement di church say out of di 38, 4 na male pikins and one female pikin. Odas na one male teenager, one female teenager, 12 male adults, 19 female adults.
Di church say plenti pipo dey hospital dey collect treatment.
Di church dey request make members wey dey affected or get info regarding pipo wey dey affected.
Di numbers from di church dey different from wetin goment numbers dey talk.
Di National Emergency Management Agency for Nigeria NEMA say as at Tuesday morning di total deaths na 22, while pipo wey for hospital na 50.
Di govnor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu for statewide broadcast Tuesday night say di death toll na 22 while pipo for hospitals na 56, and two pipo discharged.
Dis mean say di total number of pipo involved na 80.
BBC Pidgin reporter wey dey for Owo don confirm say e get pipo wey dey affected by di attack but dem no report to major hospital wia dia numbers go fit dey counted.
Mood for Owo Wednesday morning
Three days after di incident, Owo town still dey in mourning mood. Roads still dey empty, shops locked in major roads and schools shutdown.
Women protest round di community on Tuesday dey demand for Justice to evribody wey di attack affect.
Di youths gather around di St Francis church say dem go protest against di attack.
Authorities never fix date for burial of di deceased victims, but BBC Pidgin fit confirm say dem don bury one of di women wey die for di attack.
Authorities say dem don receive over 100 million naira as donations wey dem go share to victims and di church wia di incident happun.
No group don comot to claim responsibility for di attack. Police say dem dey investigate.
Wetin don happun so far
- Gunmen attack St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church for inside Owo, Ondo state on Sunday June 5.
- Di attackers bin enta di church afta dem throw dynamite, and start to shoot inside di church as service end, according to di leader of St Francis Church, Father Andrew Abayomi.
- So far, di state police commissioner don order immediate deployment of armed and specialised policemen to di area to restore normalcy and fortify di entire community.
- Ondo State govnor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu bin declare seven day of mourning and say dem go hunt di killer down
- Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, call di attackers "wicked pipo from di underworld" and add say, "no mata what dis kontri no go give in to evil and wicked pipo".
- Meanwhile Pope Francis, pray for victims of di attack say, "e entrust everyone to di Lord, dat God might send Im Spirit to console dem,”
- Di Catholic Diocese of Ondo State say all di priests and Bishop for di parish dey safe and non of dem dey kidnapped.
- NEMA on Tuesday June 7, say at least 22 pipo na im die
- On Wednesday June 8, Catholic church comot to tok say na 38 pipo die
- Ondo state govnor say e don receive money worth 125 million naira ($300,000) for victims of di attack
- Women for Owo on Tuesday carry waka enta street to protest di killing