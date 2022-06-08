38 pipo including five children die for Owo attack - Catholic Church

43 minutes wey don pass

The Catholic church authorities for Ondo state southwest Nigeria say dem don confirm say at least 38 pipo die for di Sunday attack wey happun for St Francis Xervier Church Owo.

For statement di church say out of di 38, 4 na male pikins and one female pikin. Odas na one male teenager, one female teenager, 12 male adults, 19 female adults.

Di church say plenti pipo dey hospital dey collect treatment.

Di church dey request make members wey dey affected or get info regarding pipo wey dey affected.

Di numbers from di church dey different from wetin goment numbers dey talk.

Di National Emergency Management Agency for Nigeria NEMA say as at Tuesday morning di total deaths na 22, while pipo wey for hospital na 50.

Di govnor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu for statewide broadcast Tuesday night say di death toll na 22 while pipo for hospitals na 56, and two pipo discharged.

Dis mean say di total number of pipo involved na 80.

BBC Pidgin reporter wey dey for Owo don confirm say e get pipo wey dey affected by di attack but dem no report to major hospital wia dia numbers go fit dey counted.

Mood for Owo Wednesday morning

Three days after di incident, Owo town still dey in mourning mood. Roads still dey empty, shops locked in major roads and schools shutdown.

Women protest round di community on Tuesday dey demand for Justice to evribody wey di attack affect.

Di youths gather around di St Francis church say dem go protest against di attack.

Authorities never fix date for burial of di deceased victims, but BBC Pidgin fit confirm say dem don bury one of di women wey die for di attack.

Authorities say dem don receive over 100 million naira as donations wey dem go share to victims and di church wia di incident happun.

No group don comot to claim responsibility for di attack. Police say dem dey investigate.

Wetin don happun so far