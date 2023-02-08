We neva still see Ghana soccer star Christian Atsu - im agent tok

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Christian Atsu sign for Hatayspor for September

8 February 2023, 16:30 WAT New Informate 21 minutes wey don pass

Christian Atsu agent say di footballer whereabouts still dey unknown.

Dis dey come one day afta reports bin come out say dem pull am out from di rubble of one building "wit injuries" afta di Turkey earthquakes.

More dan 11,000 pipo for southern Turkey and northern Syria don die from di Earthquake.

Ghana forward Atsu dey play for Hatayspor and di club vice-president Mustafa Özat say dem bin rescue di player.

"We dey do evri tin we fit do to locate Christian," Nana Sechere tok.

"As you fit imagine, dis kontinu to be devastating time for im family."

For one social media post, di agent add say: "Afta yesterday update from di club wey say dem don pull Christian out alive, we neva confam Christian whereabouts."

Hatayspor manager Volkan Demirel tell Turkish sport website Spor Arena say "no news yet" on either Atsu or sporting director Taner Savut, wey dem say dey miss on Monday along wit di player.

Currently, Savut location and condition dey unknown.

"If dem dey for hospital, you no tink say I go share dis? Please no too dey sure say e survive. Dem no suppose write dis as e survive," e tok.

Ghana Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, tell radio station Joy FM say "confusion dey" as to wia dem send Atsu.

"Yesterday, di Ministry of Foreign Affairs here tell me say dem bin wan confam if dem don find and rescue Christian Atsu and send am to medical centre," she tok.

"However, for all di confusion – wey dey understandable under dis circumstances [as dem rescue you, dem go put you for ambulance and send you go di hospital] – dem no dey sure yet which particular hospital or health facility dem send am to.

"Dis morning again, di Ministry of Foreign Affairs don promise me say dem dey work hard to find out which facility dem send am to and dem go get back to me as soon as possible because I don dey disturb dem say I need to go and see am."

Atsu, wey be 31 years old, don play 107 games for Newcastle and bin don play for Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth.