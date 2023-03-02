'Nigeria 2023 presidential election no be di legacy wey Buhari promise'

2 March 2023

Candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for di just concluded 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar don tok say im go challenge di outcome of di election.

Former Vice President Atiku make di declaration during press briefing wey im do for Abuja.

E say di presidential election wey hold on Saturday fall short of wetin election suppose be.

Di PDP candidate blame di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) for failing to follow dia own guideline for di election.

E call di 2023 Presidential Election, "Di worst election since di return to democracy from military rule".

Dis dey come afta Labour Party, hold dia press conference wia e say e go seek legal redress ova di election.

Atiku na di first runner up for di election and revel say im dey chill for im lawyers advice afta dem go through di results of di election.

E say, "di 2023 election present our pipo a chance for a political reset. INEC fail woefully to live up to expectation."

E reveal say e bin no understand di haste by which INEC rush di announcing of results despite reports of kurukere waka.

Dis na even afta e tok say: "Afta consultation, I don come to di conclusion say di process and result was flawed and must to dey challenged by all of us."

While im neva tok if e go court, Atiku make am known say, "make di judiciary redeem dem sefs as di last hope".

E also call out President Muhammadu Buhari say time no dey late to redeem imself.

"Di battle no dey about me, na about you and di future of you pipo wey dey listen to me.

"Na also continue of our democracy and ensure betta life.

"I know Nigerians dey traumatized by di experience.

"I go commit di rest of my life tdat true democracy, go tsake footing.

"Na because Nigeri rep di whole of Africa and di black world "

'Peter Obi chop some of my votes'

Atiku reveal say Peter Obi bin fear di wrath of govnors for di PDP na why e comot bifor di process bin start.

Dis na as im admit say Peter Obi bin take most of di PDP votes wen e go LP saying, "I go admit say im collect votes comot from our hand for South East and South South, howeva no be one particular region dey create president, you gatz win everwia".

Peter Obi bin run under di PDP for di vice presidency position for di 2019 presidential election with Atiku Abubakar.

For dis press conference e say e for be di harbinger of an Igbo presidency but Peter Obi bin too rush and bin dey fear di PDP govnor collabo wey bin wan make demselves president.

Nigeria election bodi di Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday declare di Presidential Candidate of di All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu di winner of di 2023 election.

Di candidates of di APC, PDP and Labour Party bin dey neck and neck. Bola Tinubu win 12 states, Atiku Abubakar also win 12 states. Peter Obi too win 12 states including di FCT.

To win di presidential election for Nigeria, a candidate go need to get di most votes and 25% of ballots cast for two-thirds of Nigeria 36 states to be declared as di winner.