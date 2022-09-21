Authorities gbab 2﻿0-year-old man for accuse of rape and murder of young girl inside church

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

21 September 2022, 14:05 WAT New Informate 38 minutes wey don pass

Police for Oyo State, southwest Nigeria don arrest one 20-year-old man ontop accuse say im lure one 17-year-old girl go church to rape and kill am.

Di tok-tok pesin for di state police command SP Adewale Osifeso confam di development for inside one statement.

SP Osifeso say police bin get report on Friday, 17 September say Ifeoluwa neva return home around 4:oopm afta she bin go church and dem organise search party for di teenager.

E say while di search bin dey go on, one unknown pesin call di parents of di victim to tell am say de don kidnap dia daughter.

Wetin police find?

Di tok-tok pesin say investigation reveal say dem find Ifeoluwa deadi bodi beside one Bible School for Olodo Area.

Dem also tok say blood bin dey her body and signs of struggle dey her bodi, wey mean say pesin wey kill am fit don manhandle am before her death.

E say dem arrest di suspect through intelligence and investigation and im don allegedly confess say na im commit di crime.

“Investigation dey go as di State Criminal Investigation Department dey monitor di case wit di assurance say we go update una as soon as we get dem, abeg,” SP Osifeso tok.

Oda tori wey involve crime and young pipo

In recent times, police don gbab young pipo sake of one crime or anoda.

Police for Ogun state, for Nigeria southwest bin arrest three young boys for allegedly killing di girlfriend of dia friend for money ritual.

Di three boys include two teenagers and anoda wey be 20 years.

Police say dem arrest dem for di early hours of Saturday 29th of January 2022 afta di Adatan divisional headquarters receive one information from di head of di community security guard.

Di informate wey di Adatan divisional headquarters receive be say di suspect dey burn something wey dey suspected to be human head inside one local pot.

Afta dem get dis informate, di DPO Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau, quickly lead im detectives go di scene, wia dem arrest di three suspects.

Di fourth suspect wey happun to be di boyfriend of di girl wey dem kill, escape police dem later arrest am.

F﻿or Adamawa, di Police Command arrest one 18-year-old suspect on 6, June 2022 for di alleged murder of 36-year-old Talatu Usman and her one year old pikin for Lamurde Local Goment Area.