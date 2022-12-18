Davido social media post ahead of im performance for Qatar World Cup final ginger fans

Wia dis foto come from, @DAVIDO/INSTAGRAM

one hour wey don pass

Nigerian artiste Davido don make im first social media post on Sunday since e lose im son Ifeanyi Adeleke for October 2022.

Di ogbonge singer enta im Instagram page to share fotos of imsef and Chioma for Qatar wey e caption “Eta 1hr QA #worldcupqatar2022.”

Fifa on dia FIFA World Cup Twitter handle bin announce yesterday say Sunday go be a night wey pipo go remember sake of say before di final, live performance from Davido and oda stars wey sing di world cup soundtrack.

Di oda stars include Aisha, Ozuna and Gims, Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.

Davido bin take break from social media afta im lose im son to drowning for im Banana Island house for Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

Ifeanyi death throw many pipo for Nigeria into mourning as dem send condolences to Davido and Chioma in particular and di Adeleke family in general.

Celebrities and politicians join for di mourning wey make di little boy death a national tragedy.

Di singer make im first public appearance since Ifeanyi death for im uncle Ademola Adeleke inauguration as govnor of Osun State on Sunday, November 27.

For videos and photos wey pipo share on social media, di singer appear to don put di tragedy behind am as e celebrate di inauguration wit di Adeleke family.

Meanwhile fans don dey ginger to see im perfomance for di game between France and Argentina wey promise to be one memorable World Cup final for Doha on Sunday.

Pipo celebrate OBO social media return

Im fellow celebrities and fans don react to di artiste first post as dem storm im comment section to show love and welcome am back to social media.

Obi Cubana for im comment say: “Di whole world dey happy.”

Cubana Chief Priest say: “Joy don come back.”

Kidd Waya tok say: “You no fit hold back greatness.”

Craze Clown say: “OBO no go minus”.

Zlatan Ibile for im own comment say: “E don come back.”

Many oda pipo wey react to di post drop love emoji to welcome di award-winning artiste back on social media.

