Adamawa govnorship election: Why Aishatu Dahiru Binani win for Appeal court dey important

Wia dis foto come from, Other

44 minutes wey don pass

Appeal Court for Yola, Adamawa State capital, for north east Nigeria don declare Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) govnorship candidate for Adamawa State.

Justice Tani Yusuf Hassan wey head di court case, throway di judgement of one Federal High Court wey bin nullify di govnorship primary and come declare say APC no get candidate for di 2023 govnorship election.

Former chairman of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Malam Nuhu Ribadu wey contest for di ticket of di party but loss, bin challenge Binani victory for court.

Im bin file case to nullify di primary wey dem do on May 27.

Ribadu bin base im case on allegation of vote buying, over-voting and delegate enticement, come ask di court to disqualify Binani and declare am candidate of APC for di state.

Im also want court order to prevent APC from submitting Binani name to Inec as di govnorship candidate of APC on ground say she be winner of invalid and unlawful exercise.

Afta dem nullify her candidacy, APC and Senator Binani challenge di ruling of di lower court for appeal court.

While APC challenge di jurisdiction of di court to entertain di mata, Binani for her preliminary objection argue say Ribadu no properly establish im case.

She describe di case as useless, quarrelsome, bitter and contain allegations of fraud, claim say she commit crime, and therefore, court no go fit hear or determine di case sake of im originating summons.

For im judgement on Thursday, di court of appeal order say make dem submit Binani name to di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) immediately.

Why dis case important?

If Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani, succeed to win di govnorship election, she go make history as di first woman to ever dey elected into di office of govnor, not just for northern Nigeria and di kontri as a whole.

Northern states for Nigeria never fit break di spell wey dey prevent dem from getting female govnor.

Indeed, Nigerians since im independence for 1960, never really fit elect woman to lead any state for di kontri.

Although sha, two women don taste di position of govnor sake of some kain condition wey bin occur.

Di first woman to ever first taste office of di govnor for short period na Virginia Ngozi Etiaba of Anambra state.

For March 2006, Madam Etiaba become deputy govnor of Anambra state under Peter Obi.

Later dat year, she become govnor afta di impeachment of her boss Peter Obi as govnor.

She serve as govnor from 3 November 2006 to 6 February 2007 wen Obi return to office.

Di second woman na Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, of Kaduna state.

She become di current deputy govnor of di state for 2019 wit Nasiru el-Rufai as state govnor.

Madam Balarabe get her chance to di position of govnor during di Covid-19 pandemic lockdown for 2020.

Few months into di covid lockdown, govnor el-Rufai gatz hand over di office to her to become acting govnor afta im test positive for di virus.