Zambia ask Russia to explain how dia student wey bin dey serve sentence die for Ukraine warfront

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Report say di war for Ukraine don claim tens of thousands of lives

one hour wey don pass

Zambia don demand answers ova di death of one student wey dey fight for Russia inside Ukraine.

Lusaka ask Moscow "to urgently provide information on di circumstances" wey surround di death of Lemekhani Nyirenda.

Wetin happun to Lemekhani Nyirenda?

Lemekhani Nyirenda na student for di Moscow Engineering Physics Institute and bin dey serve nine years in jail for one drug offence.

Di 23-year-old die for September but Russia only just inform Zambia goment.

Zambian embassy for Russia establish say truly dem don transport Nyirenda body go di Russian southern border town of Rostov-on-Don since.

Dis na to ready di body for repatriation back to Zambia, Zambia Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo tok.

“As minister, I personally dey in touch, and go maintain contact with di family of di deceased in order to provide update on more details wey surround dia loved one death," oga Makubo comment.

Traditionally, Zambia dey send students go Russia to study on scholarships, as dis na di case with Nyirenda.

Di circumstances of Lemekhani Nyirenda release from prison dey unknown, but Russia don offer freedom to some prisoners in exchange for fighting in dia war for Ukraine.

For September, one video footage leak and e show di Russian mercenary group Wagner dey recruit prisoners to go fight inside Ukraine.

For di video, Yevgeny Prigozhin, wey be head of di Wagner group, dey list di rules of fighting,

Di rules include no escaping or sexual contact with Ukrainian women, and den Prigozhin give di prisoners five minutes to decide if dem want to join di battle.

E tell di prisoners say im go get dem out of jail alive but say e no fit promise to bring dem back alive.

Zambia bin don take neutral position concerning di Russia-Ukraine war, just like many oda African kontries.