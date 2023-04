How Israel Adesanya knockout Alex Pereira to reclaim UFC 287 title

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

9 April 2023, 06:57 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Nigerian-born New Zealander Israel Adesanya don reclaim im middleweight title afta beating long-term rival Alex Pereira.

E beat im main rival under just two rounds for di UFC 287.

'The Last Stylebender' produce brutal second-round knockout to seal im victory over di Brazilian fighter and take back di title wey e lose for November last year.

Dis na di fourth time wey di two middleweight dey meet.

Adesanya reclaim im title in style as e deliver a crushing blow mid-way into di second round.

Calf-kicks and jabs, mainly from Pereira bin first dominate di fight as both fighters try to find dia distance inside for di octagon.

And, once dem determine date one di fireworks start.