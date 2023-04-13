Man make imsef grow five inches extra afta im go through painful surgery

Wia dis foto come from, Kennedy News and Media Wetin we call dis foto, Moses don do two surgries to increase im height from 5ft 5inc

52 minutes wey don pass

One man for United States decide to go through extraordinary pain to make imsef taller through height lengthening surgery - and now im don grow five inches taller.

Insecurity sake of im short height of about 5ft 5in make Moses Gibson try use medications and even visit 'spiritual healer' to make am taller.

As notin work, di desperate 41-year-old decide say na painful surgery be di only option wey im get. Dis surgery involve breaking many bones for im body.

Im mange to add extra three inches to im height for 2016 through surgery, but seven years later im go do second round and dey use height lengthening device.

Moses wey don spend reach a total of $165,000 on di two surgeries [first $75,000, second $98,000], dey hope to feel 'free' by reaching im goal height of 5ft 10in by June.

Im bin struggle wit wetin Oyibo dey call 'heightism' or unfair treatment sake of im height, for im dating life plus constant jokes say im 'short', but now im don get new confidence and im don find imsef girlfriend.

Moses, wey from Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, say "I bin struggle wit height, I no know weda na 'heightism' dem dey call am, but I bin dey on di shorter side for men.

Di young man say even wen im bin dey high school im bin always dey “unhappy wit my height. "As far back as wen I maybe bin dey like 15, I realise say most of my mates tall pass me.

"Na dat time e start to get to me gradually. "I just no feel good about myself, I bin dey unhappy about am most of di time.

"I bin dey like clothes and shoes, but I come no dey feel happy wen I wear dem and I wan to look beta.

"E bin be my self-confidence in general, and wit women. E bin affect my dating life. I bin dey put tins for my shoes to gain small height, but e bin no much.

"Pipo make comments. Sometimes no be in bad way or say dem plan to offend you, but dem go say 'sh*t dude, you be short man or make wit am.

"I be strong, tough guy, so I no ever dey depressed about am but I go search to see wetin I fit do about am.

"I buy medicine online wey promise to give you di height wey you dey find. I take for some time but realise say na nonsense and I stop am.

"I bin dey tok to some spiritual healer online by e-mail wey promise dem fit to heal any problem. I try tok to dem to see if dem fit to help but dem just say 'it all just depend on if you believe am'.

"Wen I go college, I come across dis operation for internet and straight away I know say na wetin I dey find be dat."

After working for three years as software engineer during di day and as Uber driver for night, di 'go-getter' manage to save up $150,000 dollars for di surgery.

Di 'painful' surgery wey occur last month break Moses tibia and fibula bones come screw magnetic, limb lengthening nails inside dem.

Now, Moses dey use one height lengthening device three times a day wey dey pull di cut bone apart one millimetre at a time.

Dis dey encourage im body to create new bone tissue, wey go fill di gap until im achieve im desired height of 5ft 10in.

Complications wey dey involve

According to UK National Health Service (NHS) website, leg-lengthening or increasing process wey dem sabi as distraction fit be option for pipo wit very short legs.

Using surgery, dem go break di leg den fix am to one special frame to stretch am, allowing new bone to form in between di ends of di bone wey dem break.

Over time, dis bone go dey stronger until e go fit to carry your weight.

Sometimes, distraction fit lead to significant increase in height, but na very long treatment and e get risk of complications, so doctors no dey too recommend am.

Some pipo dey get pain during or afta dem do di lengthening surgery and e get oda possible complications wey fit to occur including poor bone formation, fracture, infection, di bone fit no increase in inappropriate rate, blood clots.