Judgement day for Yusuf and Gawuna as govnorship elections tribunal give verdict today

20 September 2023, 10:12 WAT New Informate 30 minutes wey don pass

“All my family members no dey comot today we go just dey inside house until dem announce di judgement and we see say notin happun.”

Dat na wetin one resident for Kano tok as tension dey ground on di day di elections tribunal dey expected to give judgement on di outcome of di 2023 governorship elections for di north west state for Nigeria.

Already, Nigeria Police say dem don beef up security across di state and dem expect pipo to be law abiding and to avoid anytin wey fit cause wahala ahead of di Wednesday judgement.

All Progressive Congress and dia govnorship candidate Nasiru Gawuna dey challenge di victory of Govnor Abba Kabir Yusuf of di New Nigeria Peoples Party for di 18 March 2023 elections.

Di statement by di registrar of di tribunal tok say na three-man panel preside over by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay go decide di fate of Govnor Yusuf.

Wetin we call dis foto, APC dey challenge di victory of govnor Abba Kabir Yusuf

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for March declare Yusuf, candidate of NNPP winner and return am elected, afta dem say e poll 1,019,602 votes to defeat Gawuna of di APC wey score 890,705 votes.

Ahead of di judgement day, di ruling party for Kano and di Kwankwasiyya movement, as well as di opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), bin embark on separate series of prayers seeking divine intervention for dia favor.

Di prayer sessions come afta both parties bin table accusation and counter-allegation of some attempts by some pipo to interfere with di judgement.

Justice Flora Azinge, one of di justices of di tribunal bin also raise alarm over attempt by somebody to offer N10 million to one of im staff with di intension to bribe.

Justice Osadebay don already pledge to do justice and be fair to all parties in line with di provisions of di law within di 180 days wey dem set for di judgement to happun.