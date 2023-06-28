Eid in fotos: Prayers, tattoos, sunglasses and selfies - How Muslims mark Eid Mubarak

Wetin we call dis foto, Faithful for Eid praying ground

Millions of Muslims dey ginger to celebrate Eid al-Adha from di 28 June.

Eid al-Adha na di second of di two official holidays wey dem dey celebrate within Islam. E dey different from Eid al-Fitr, wey dem celebrate for April 2023.

Di word 'Eid' means 'feast' or 'festival'. Each year Muslims dey celebrate both Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

Muslims dey celebrate Eid al-Adha – wey mean 'feast of di sacrifice' – dem dey celebrate am just two months afta Eid al-Fitr.

Di festival dey fall for di same time wit di end of Hajj - di annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca for Saudi Arabia, and e dey generally considered di holier of di two festivals.

Hajj na once-in-a-lifetime activity and na duty for those wey fit afford am, and for pesin wey neva go before. Eid-al-Adha na annual activity and na everybody dey celebrate am.

'We dey work day and Night for Nigeria' - Tinubu for im salah message

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, President Bola Ahmed for Eid praying ground for Lagos

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu don join Muslim faithful all ova di world to observe di Eid Prayers for di Dodan Barracks prayer ground for Lagos state.

Oga Tinubu afta di prayers say make Nigerians get faith in God say di kontri go experience, peace, stability and prosperity.

E stress di need for unity and cooperation as e beg kontri pipo to stop ethnic and religious rivalries.

Earlier for im Salah message, di Nigeria leader assure kontri pipo say dem dey work day and night to flesh out solutions to di economy and security challenges wey di kontri dey face.

E say di decisions dem don take so far go change di economy and remove all barriers to di kontri growth.

“At di moment, our kontri dey go through some challenges, especially wit our struggling economy and security challenges. While I acknowledge all of these, I wan assure una say we fit overcome am. I dey day and night wit my team, fleshing out solutions. We don start wit di decisions we don take so far, to reform our economy and remove all barriers to growth.

Di president add say make pipo wey God don bless remember pipo wey no too get for dis festive season.

Hope fade for Sudan Eid ceasefire as gunfire sound

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Muslims across di kontri bin earlier gada for di Eid prayers

Di one-day ceasefire wey di two warring sides declare to celebrate di Eid al-Adha holiday for di Sudanese capital, Khartoum, be like say e don scata.

One emergency response worker, Duaa Tariq, tell BBC say dem hear di sound of heavy weapons and pipo bin dey hear sounds of gunfire for di northern districts of di city since early morning.

On Tuesday, di armed forces chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, bin ask young pipo to join and fight for di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

But Ms Tariq say di RSF na di dominant force for di city, as dem dey occupy homes, markets and streets.

Previous ceasefire for di 10-week conflict no dey honoured.

Fotos of how pipo dey celebrate Eid for Nigeria and oda African kontris

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria vice president Kashim Shettima dey pray for Eid

Wetin we call dis foto, Muslim faithful gada to pray for Agege Eid prayer ground

Wetin we call dis foto, Women show for Eid prayer ground

Wetin we call dis foto, Imam dey lead prayer for Eid praying ground

Wetin we call dis foto, Eid prayers dey go on for di Port Harcourt Central Mosque, Niger Street, for Old Port Harcourt Township despite rain wey dey fall

Wetin we call dis foto, Muslim family dey go pray for Eid

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Worshippers gada for Tononoka Square for Kenya coastal city of Mombasa

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, For di Somali capital, Mogadishu, one young girl show off some impressive sunglasses for di prayers wey hold for di city main stadium.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, For di Azhar mosque for di centre of Egypt capital, Cairo, pipo dey celebrate wit balloons and dem go also take selfies

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, For Sudan, wia ceasefire truce suppose dey in place for di Muslim holiday, crowds gada to perform di Eid prayers for Wad Madani - one city where many from the capital, Khartoum, don go hide

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One imam dey perform im Eid sermon to crowds for Wad Madani Sudan - one city where many from di capital, Khartoum dey hide

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One young girl for one Mogadishu mosque show off her designs