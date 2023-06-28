Eid in fotos: Prayers, tattoos, sunglasses and selfies - How Muslims mark Eid Mubarak
Millions of Muslims dey ginger to celebrate Eid al-Adha from di 28 June.
Eid al-Adha na di second of di two official holidays wey dem dey celebrate within Islam. E dey different from Eid al-Fitr, wey dem celebrate for April 2023.
Di word 'Eid' means 'feast' or 'festival'. Each year Muslims dey celebrate both Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.
Muslims dey celebrate Eid al-Adha – wey mean 'feast of di sacrifice' – dem dey celebrate am just two months afta Eid al-Fitr.
Di festival dey fall for di same time wit di end of Hajj - di annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca for Saudi Arabia, and e dey generally considered di holier of di two festivals.
Hajj na once-in-a-lifetime activity and na duty for those wey fit afford am, and for pesin wey neva go before. Eid-al-Adha na annual activity and na everybody dey celebrate am.
'We dey work day and Night for Nigeria' - Tinubu for im salah message
Nigeria President Bola Tinubu don join Muslim faithful all ova di world to observe di Eid Prayers for di Dodan Barracks prayer ground for Lagos state.
Oga Tinubu afta di prayers say make Nigerians get faith in God say di kontri go experience, peace, stability and prosperity.
E stress di need for unity and cooperation as e beg kontri pipo to stop ethnic and religious rivalries.
Earlier for im Salah message, di Nigeria leader assure kontri pipo say dem dey work day and night to flesh out solutions to di economy and security challenges wey di kontri dey face.
E say di decisions dem don take so far go change di economy and remove all barriers to di kontri growth.
“At di moment, our kontri dey go through some challenges, especially wit our struggling economy and security challenges. While I acknowledge all of these, I wan assure una say we fit overcome am. I dey day and night wit my team, fleshing out solutions. We don start wit di decisions we don take so far, to reform our economy and remove all barriers to growth.
Di president add say make pipo wey God don bless remember pipo wey no too get for dis festive season.
Hope fade for Sudan Eid ceasefire as gunfire sound
Di one-day ceasefire wey di two warring sides declare to celebrate di Eid al-Adha holiday for di Sudanese capital, Khartoum, be like say e don scata.
One emergency response worker, Duaa Tariq, tell BBC say dem hear di sound of heavy weapons and pipo bin dey hear sounds of gunfire for di northern districts of di city since early morning.
On Tuesday, di armed forces chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, bin ask young pipo to join and fight for di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
But Ms Tariq say di RSF na di dominant force for di city, as dem dey occupy homes, markets and streets.
Previous ceasefire for di 10-week conflict no dey honoured.