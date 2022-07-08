US, UK warn dia citizens about Abuja afta Kuje prison break, locals dey fear

US Embassy don warn dia citizens for Nigeria make dem no waka any how for some places for Abuja wia suspected terrorists cari out jailbreak.

Di warning dey come hours afta terrorists attack Kuje Medium Security Prison, wia dem free hundreds of inmates.

United States Embassy draw ear give im citizens say make dem dey careful sake of say crime activities go go up well well for inside and around Abuja dis period.

Di so-called Islamic State group (IS) bin attack di Kuje prison on Tuesday night around 10pm local time 5 July, 2022.

For di jailbreak, attackers free prisoner wey pass 800 but authority say dem don recapture 443 of dem.

Nigeria Correctional Centre wey dey control Kuje prison say di terrorist bin attack di facility to free 64 inmates wey be Boko Haram.

One Civil Defense Officer die, while three odas wound sake of di incident.

At least four inmates die, 16 injure during di incident, officials add.

President Muhammadu Buhari re-adjust im trip to Dakar Senegal to visit Kuje prison wia e say e dey disappointed wit di 'intelligence system failure'.

Efforts underway to re-arrest those wey don japa.

UK and US Embassy travel warning about Abuja

According to di US embassy, all dia citizens gatz dey aware of dia surrounding, keep lw profile, cari proper identification and review dia personal security.

"Always drive wit your windows rolled up and di doors locked, and avoid large gatherings and protests...

"...review alternative travel routes in case of unexpected protests or unrest, always keep your door locked even wen you dey house" di statement read.

United Kingdom High Commission bin don already warn im kontri pipo make dem dey cautious to travel to nineteen (19) states for Nigeria.

Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

Di embassy also advise di pipo to only do essential travel to Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa , Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, within 20km of di border with Niger for Kebbi State

Abia and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Plateau, and Taraba states dey di list of di UK High Commission travel warning.

Maintain High Personal Security for two weeks

US embassy say all American citizens maintain high personal security awareness for di next two weeks.

E warn dem to also avoid unecassary travel for airport road and stop night outing.

Di embassy say terrorist now dey try use unsophisticated methods of attack like knives, firearms, vehicles to target crowds and dia focus na vulnerable pipo.

Dia statement say major target area na:

“High-profile public events (sporting contests, political rallies, demonstrations, holiday events, celebratory gatherings, etc.), hotels, clubs...

"...restaurants wey tourists dey always visit, places of worship, schools, parks, shopping malls and markets dey di list of target areas.

Dem also warn citizens of public transportation systems (including subways, buses, trains, and scheduled commercial flights).

'We still dey fear , we no know wetin to expect'

Wetin we call dis foto, Empty Street for Shetuko Area Kuje, wey dey back of di Prison.

Residents of Kuje, di Area Council wey di Kuje Prison facility alias Correctional Centre dey, for Abuja, di Nigerian capital say uptil now fear dey catch dem.

Patience Babale na mother of one, wey dey live for Shetuko Area, Kuje, her street according to her dey back of di Kuje prison.

She share her tori wit BBC Pidgin say over 24 hours wey di kasala happun she and her family neva fit sleep well till now.

"Me I dey fear, evriwia dey quiet, e get church wey dey near my house, em ey normally come out for 5.30 am prayers evri morning but today dem no come out, evribodi still dey fear."

She add say wetin dey fear dem pass na di suspected Boko Haram militants and di criminal inmates wey fit dey around dem.

According to her, her neigbour tok say she hear some of di inmates noise as dem dey try to escape for back of her house, and her neigbour house na three houses away from her own.

"We know say some of dem fit still dey hang around, helicopters still dey fly around"

Madam Patience say di tin don affect her daily schedule as evritin around her environment don shut down.

"My son school send letter say dem don close till further notice, di Goment school near my house don shutdown too, even shop to buy Bread sef no dey.

I still dey get headache, I neva fit sleep, e dey terrifying and devasting, I no wish my enemy dis kain tin"

How Terrorists Attack Kuje Prison

Defence Minister Bashir Salihi Magashi confam to BBC Pidgin on Wednesday morning, say na gunmen suspected to be terrorists break into di prison.

Of di 879 escapee prisoners, about 443 of dem dey recaptured and some voluntarily return. Toktok pesin for interior ministry Umar Abubakar tok.

And helicopter patrols dey pursue odas to return while security guards also catch some, Nigerian goment officials wey visit di prison tok.

Magashi and di Permanent Secretary Shuaib Belgore blame Boko Haram insurgents for di prison break.

'Na helicopter noise we dey hear, shops dey closed'

Peter Gwaza wey dey live and do business for Kuje say since Wednesday wey di kasala happun im neva get mind to come out for business, evriwia dey quiet.

"Na so so helipcopter noise we dey hear, shops dey closed, I no know wen business go start again"

Peter wey dey sell water for Truck(Mairuwa) narrate to BBC Pidgin im don lose almost (Eight Thousand Naira) N8,000 for two days.

"My work na to cari water go give pipo for dia houses and dem go pay me, evriday I dey make between N3,500 and N4,000 naira, since yesterday nobodi comeout, becos we dey fear, we no know wetin go happun next."

Mr Peter from from Benue State say im relocate to Kuje three years ago, and since im come di area im neva see dis kain tin.

Im add say even to chop now sef na problem sake of say notin dey happun for im area, shops dey locked and im shop dey 50 metres to di attacked Prison.

"As I dey now I dey hungry no food to chop, we just dey use our eyes dey monitor, we no know wen business go start again"

"Na di first time I dey experience dis kain tin, i no fit sleep, fear still dey my bodi" im tok

Nigerian president reaction

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari say e dey disappointed wit di jail break wey happun for Kuje prison.

Di Nigerian leader inside one post for im verified Twitter handle say e dey ''saddened by di attack on di Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

I dey disappointed wit di intelligence system.''E wonder why terrorist fit plan and carri out di attack and japa without any counter attack.

''How terrorists fit organize, get weapons, attack security installation and get away wit am?''

I dey expect a comprehensive report on dis shocking incident''. President Buhari tok.

Wia be Kuje?

Kuje na Area Council for Abuja, e no too far from di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Na 26 kilometres to di Airport and approximately 48-50 kilometres to di main town.

If you dey come into Abuja from di Airport you go drive pass di entrance to Kuje from di express through Airport Road.

Kuje na a very calm Area Council, wey dey rich in fruits and vegetables.

Di Correctional Centre dey inside inside of Kuje, e no dey along di road so no be something wey you fit see as you dey drive pass.