Policeman wey kill man sake of N100 bribe go die by hanging

Wia dis foto come from, Other

52 minutes wey don pass

High Court for Port Harcourt, Rivers state Nigeria don sentence one ex-policeman to death by hanging for killing one bus driver because of N100 for 2015.

Justice Elsie Thompson as she deliver di judgement say evidence before di court show say ex-sergeant James Imhalu intentionally fire bullet at di commercial driver, David Legbara and kill am.

Di Judge describe ex- sergeant James Imhalu as a “serial, trigger-happy policeman wey e no good to allow am to remain in society.”

She say di court find di former policeman guilty as e look im extra-judicial and confessional statements as well as di evidence wey di prosecution team and dia witnesses provide.

Di prosecution lawyer, Kingsley Briggs praise di judgement say e don give small comfort to di family of di driver wey lose dia bread winner.

"We thank God say today justice don come for di family. Although di wheel of justice dey grind slowly, but surely justice go come. E dey unfortunate say di family lose dia papa and bread winner but dis judgement today go give dem small comfort."

Representative of Legal Aid Council in Rivers State wey defend di former policeman, ex-sergeant James Imhalu, say dem go study di judgment to know dia next line of action to take.

How di mata happun

Wia dis foto come from, RVGH PRESS Wetin we call dis foto, Gov. Wike with di protesting bus drivers and conductors for 2015

Na for August 2015 di incident happun for di Wimpy area of Rumuepirikom for Obio Akpor local goment area.

For Wimpy Junction, along di ever busy Ikwerre Road na im di policeman, Sergeant James Imhalu wey bin dey on stop-and-search duty from Kala Police Station, Rumueprikom den shoot and kill di bus driver, David Legbara, over N100 bribe.

Di late Legbara, na Ogoni man from Uegewe-Boue for Tai LGA of Rivers state. Im be di only son and bread winner of im family, and im wife bin dey eight months pregnant.

Di killing spark serious protests from oda commercial drivers and conductors for several days wey seriously affect traffic and transportation especially from di Mile three to Rumuokoro axis. Becos police authority use tear gas to pursue di protesters, dem bin wan do naked protest round Port Harcourt before Govnor Nyesom Wike come beg dem to calm down.