Who be di ‘terrorists’ wey Turkey wan from Sweden and Finland?

Wia dis foto come from, ANADOLU AGENCY Wetin we call dis foto, President Erdogan say Sweden don promise to hand over 73 pipo

Nato don formally launch di process to bring Sweden and Finland into dia military alliance.

But one key condition for Nato member Turkey na di handover of more than 70 pipo wey dia president describe as terrorists.

Di leaders of di two Nordic nations say dem dey take di issue seriously, but ultimately extradition dey up to di courts not politicians.

So who Turkey wan and dem fit deport dis pipo to Ankara?

Wetin be Turkey demands

Sweden and Finland apply to join di West defensive alliance afta Russia launch dia war for Ukraine.

Turkey na di only one of Nato 30 member states to block dia bids until di two Nordic states agree to one set of demands - including handing ova individuals with alleged terror links.

Under one memorandum wey dey sign for one Nato summit last week, Finland and Sweden agree to address Turkey "pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects quick-quick and thoroughly", with "bilateral legal frameworks wey go facilitate extradition".

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan say Sweden don promise to extradite 73 "terrorists" and don already send three or four of dem.

Pro-goment Turkish daily Hurriyet publish one list of 45 pipo, including 33 wey dem sought from Sweden and 12 from Finland.

Pipo wey Turkey dey look for

Turkey dey particularly serious on di handover of individuals wey dem consider say get linke to di Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), wey di EU, US and UK consider as terror group.

Dis na also afta followers of exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulenists dey blamed by Turkey for one failed coup against President Erdogan for 2016.

BBC don speak to three of di pipo sought by Turkey.

Bulent Kenes: Journalist

Wia dis foto come from, BULENT KENES Wetin we call dis foto, Bulent Kenes na highly respected journalist for Today Zaman

For years, e be di editor-in-chief of Today Zaman, one major English-language daily for Turkey, before dey close am down for 2016. Now, e dey live in exile for Stockholm.

Turkish authorities accuse am say e dey part of di Gulen movement, or wetin dem call di Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (Feto).

E dey known for dia network of schools and e no dey considered terror group for di EU, UK or US.

Mr Kenes tok say e become a target because of im outspoken criticism of President Erdogan and face accusations of plotting to overthrow di goment:

"All di allegations dey fabricated. I be independent journalist with no affiliations with any organisation."

Dem give am suspended jail term for 2015 for "insulting di president", for one tweet wey tok say Mr Erdogan late mother go dey ashamed of am.

Insulting President Erdogan remain one common charge today, with 17 journalists and cartoonists wey dem don put on trial for di first three months of 2022, according to independent Turkish organisation Bianet.

Wia dis foto come from, HENRIK MONTGOMERY Wetin we call dis foto, Di deal wey di kontries leaders strike say Sweden and Finland go support Turkey for dia fight against terrorism

Bulent Kenes believe say e don become bargaining chip between Mr Erdogan and Sweden for Nato negotiations.

E dey dey fear say dem fit extradite am, because dis go be "betrayal of Sweden own values" of democracy and protecting dissidents.

"Dis no be test for di Erdogan regime... dis na test for di Swedish authorities," e tok.

Fatih: 'Reformed arsonist'

Odas on Turkey list no too dey well-known like dat. Fatih, na Finnish Kurd, wey be part of one group of five young men wey set fire for di door of di Turkish embassy for 2008.

Now e be 37-year-old business owner and entrepreneur, e tell BBC say e regret wetin e do:

"At dat time, my life dey messed up, I get many kinds of problems."

E dey surprise to find im name for di list as e finish serving one 14 month suspended sentence long ago – and e don pay damages to di embassy.

Finnish authorities grant am citizenship few years ago and consider di embassy case closed, e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, One pesin for di embassy injure for di 2008 attack on di Turkish embassy for Helsinki

Turkey accuses am say e be member of di militant PKK, wey dey call for greater Kurdish self-governance and dey involve for one armed struggle with di Turkish state.

Fatih say e no get any ties or ideological connections to di PKK, and believe e dey targeted purely because of im Kurdish background.

Kurds make up 15-20% of Turkey population but dem don dey faced persecution for Turkey for generations.

Di goment for Ankara dey try to ban di pro-Kurdish HDP party, di third biggest in parliament.

While Fatih no believe say dem go fit extradite am because e be Finnish citizen, e dey fear harassment from di local Turkish community or possible arrest abroad base on request from Turkey.

E say e dey very sad say Finland gatz to "fight for am".

Aysen Furhoff: Teacher wey run

Wia dis foto come from, ASYEN FURHOFF Wetin we call dis foto, Aysen Furhoff say she dey disappointed with Swede decision to sign one deal with Mr Erdogan

Aysen Furhoff come Sweden afta e don serve five years of one life sentence for Turkey for trying to "subvert di constitutional order" wen she be 17 years old and be member of di Turkish Communist Party.

She tok say dem offer her protection for Sweden afta she receive torture inside jail.

Now she be 45 years old, she dey live for Stockholm with her husband and daughter and works as a teacher, and insists say she no longer dey involve for Turkish politics.

"I leave Turkey 20 years ago. If dem send me there, dey no go get any use for me. Everybody wey I know don either die or dey for prison. Dat na why I dey surprise say I dey di list - who am I to dem?"

Ms Furhoff say dem dey also prosecute her for Turkey for ontop say she be PKK member.

She admit say she bin collaborate with dem for three months 25 years ago.

While she no longer dey sympathise with di PKK, she deny say dem be terror group and believe say dem suppose to be part of discussions for peace tok-tok inside Turkey.

Barriers to extradition

Legal requirement for Sweden and Finland dey make am very hard for Turkey to extradite di kind of numbers dem want:

One independent court get di final say on extradition - not politicians

Citizens wey no be Sweden or Finland fit dey extradited

Foreign nationals fit dey extradited - but only if e dey in line with di European Convention on Extradition.

Extradition no dey allowed for political crimes or to kontries where pipo dey at risk of persecution.

Dey must see alleged offences as a crime in Sweden or Finland.

According to Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, of di 33 Swedish names wey dem list for Turkish media, 19 don already dey rejected for extradition by Stockholm Supreme Court.

"We no fit go through earlier cases wey don already dey processed," Chief Justice Anders Eka tok.

Finland don extradite two pipo go Turkey out of more than a dozen request over di past 10 years.

Di justice ministry say dem neva receive any new requests and dem don promise di Kurdish community say no change go dey to di law.

Possible backlash

If Turkey demands dey rejected, dem fit withdraw dia support for di Nordic nation accession to Nato, Murat Yesiltas of pro-goment think tank Seta tok.

Parliaments for all 30 Nato kontries go need to approve Sweden and Finland as members and dat include Turkish lawmakers.

So Mr Yesiltas warn say e dey also about di "dignity of di Turkish parliament".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Erdogan dey seek to change European perception of di PKK, say analyst Murat Yesiltas

Oda commentators suggest say Ankara push for extradition fit be Erdogan re-election strategy, or tool to help land US weapons sale.

Little chance dey for Sweden or Finland handing over anyone on di list any time soon.

One former PKK member wey dey di list, Cemil Aygan, dey targeted by Turkey for extradition in di past but believe say Sweden Supreme Court go stand for dia way.