Serena Williams iconic fashion inside tennis

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Serena Jameka Williams now na American former professional tennis player.

Women's Tennis Association bin rank her world No. 1 in singles for 319 weeks.

Dis include a joint-record 186 consecutive weeks.

One tin wey dis champion go dey remembered for na her dress sense in tennis.

BBC Pidgin go share some of Serena Williams iconic fashion inside tennis for dis story.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Serena Williams wear figure skating inspired dress wey get six layered skirt, for di first round for di 2022 US Open wey she win

Di six layered skirt na to represent her six single titles for di US Open.

Williams tok say, "I bin get six layers to represent di six wins but I comot four because e bin dey too heavy" afta her victory.

She bin wear shoes wey dey diamond encrusted join.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Serena Williams tok about di catsuit wey she wear for di 2018 French Open make her feel like "queen of Wakanda".

She say e bin help am to deal with di issue of blood clots wey almost kill am wen she born.

Howeva, later for 2018, di French Open organisers come put rules for ground around dress code.

Dis one make so Williams no go fit wia di catsuit for future.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Williams bin wear white beads for her hair di first time wey she win di US Open for 1999.

Almost 23 years later, her four year old pikin Olympia wia white beads to watch her mama for di 2022 edition.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Williams don admit say wetin she wear for di 2004 US Open na wetin stamp am as fashion icon for tennis.

She bin move from Nike to Puma and tell Vogue say, she bin "want more pizazz".

Di inspiration bin come from Andre Agassi wey wear denim shorts.

She bin explain say, "I say, I bin wan wear jean skirt".

Nike give her some boots wey dem fit zip down so she go fit play with normal tennis shoes.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Williams wear backless dress as she dey play di Australian Open for 2015.

She say e bin dey designed to show say, "you fit dey beautiful and powerful at di same time".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Williams say wetin she wear for di 2016 Australian Open na design wey she draw by her self.

She say she wan "bring pop culture to tennis".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Williams wear faux leather catsuit for di 2002 US Open.

She later tok about di cloth say, "no bodi go ever tell me wetin I fit wear.

"If you no get decent shape no be di outfit to get. E dey make me run faster and jump higher".

Di cloth cause small kasala for di time.

Now, dem dey use dat tok-tok dat time take write academic papers about how dem dey show black sports pipo for media.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Williams wear one leg black, pink and red catsuit for di 2021 Australian Open.

She sat di cloth na to pay tribute to di late American track and field icon Florence Griffith-Joyner.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For di 2019 French Open, Williams play with cape wey dem write "mother, champion, queen, goddess" for am.

She say, "e bin dey to remind every bodi say dem fit ne champions and dem be queens. So na wetin I love about am".