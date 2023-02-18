How Nigerian politicians dey use different style dey beg for votes

Author, Annette Arotiba

Role, Journalist

Reporting from Nigeria

54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Tinubu/Atiku/Obi Facebook

From frying akara to eating for local restaurants or making pipo hair, na some of di gimmicks politicians dey employ to woo electorate wen elections dey near.

Dem dey do some funny things wey normally dem no go do to make ordinary pipo reason say dem be like dem.

As di 2023 general elections dey near, di mata no different as politicians don dey apply dia normal gimmicks. Although, dis year own different small.

Apart from dia well-written manifestoes plus dia fake campaign promises, dem don dey enta market, go slum, attend different kind meetings, parties and ceremonies wey normally dem go either send representative or make dem no show at all.

Dis na some of di pressures wey some di candidates wey dey contest for different elective posts dey apply to win di 2023 elections.

Dancing to 'Buga song'

Buga, one song wey one Nigerians singer, Daniel Anidugbe wey pipo sabi as Kiss Daniel sing na one song wey trend for most part of di kontri. Both old and young, even politicians relate to di song and dem dey play am most often for political gatherings to ginger supporters.

Di song mean to “unapologetically flaunt yourself to oda pipo face, to show off say you better pass oda pipo.”

Some candidates of di ruling party APC, PDP, Labour party, among odas wey dey contest for different electoral offices don dance to di song either to show say dem sabi songs wey dey trend, to excite dia supporters or to pepper dia opponents.

Politicians like Bola Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Femi Gbajabiamila, di G-5 governors and many odas don groove di music.

Children show up for dia parent political ambition

Wia dis foto come from, @Seyi Tinubu/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Seyi Tinubu dey on di fore-front of im papa presidential campaign

For dis year election, some pikin dem don step up to openly support dia parents political ambition.

Unlike for previous elections, wey politician children dey low key support dia parents ambition, dis year own different as some dey come out fully to support and some odas dey contest for di election.

Di APC Presidential candidate children, Seyi and Folasade Tinubu dey on di fore front of dia papa campaign.

Seyi dey very active for dis year election as e dey follow im papa campaign train and dey try canvass support for im father ahead of di general elections

E bin lead one million march for Lagos and Kano states and also dey donate money and resources to pipo wey need im help.

E no clear too clear if di children of di PDP presidential flagbearer Atiku Abubakar dey very active for im campaign but some of dem dey promote im campaigns for dia social media handles.

Hail Nigerians wey get global recognition

Wia dis foto come from, @Peter Obi, @Atiku Abubakar,@Tobi Amusan

As Temilade Openiyi wey pipo sabi as Tems win her first Grammy Award, many of her fans and colleagues congratulate her.

E no end for dia, politicians also join congratulate her. Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, all di presidential candidates wey dey jostle for di number one seat of di federation, some candidates wey dey apply for various political posts, even political party, APC bin tweet to celebrate her win for dia Tweeter account.

Also wen athlete Tobi Amusan win di 2022 World Championships for 100m hurdles gold medal, many politicians follow rejoice wit her.

Door to Door campaigns

Wia dis foto come from, @Peter Obi/Twitter

On turn wey dis year campaign take na di door to door campaigns. Political parties and political pressure groups for di kontri do door to door campaign to canvass support and create awareness for dia party and candidates ahead of di 2023 general elections.

Di governorship candidate of di PDP for Rivers state Sir Siminialayi Fubara bin mobilize some groups to begin door to door campaign to epp dem win for di elections.

Di APC women wing for Sokoto State bin start door-to-door campaign to mobilise support for di party candidates ahead of di 2023 general polls.

Di group, under di auspices of ‘SAAR-MATA Foundation say di aim na to intimate women on voting for the right candidate for di best future of Sokoto State and Nigeria.

Di candidate of di All Progressives Congress, APC, for Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, bin call on members of di party to embark on door-to-door campaign to spread di programmes of di party and dia candidates,

Di City Boy Movement, also begin door-to-door campaign to win grassroots support for di All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for different wards for di Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

PDP New Generation also arrange door to door campaign to create more awareness and mobilize oters ahead of di elections.

Love for pikin dem

Wia dis foto come from, @Tonye Cole/Facebook

One way some politicians dey use to get pipo vote for dis election na through children.