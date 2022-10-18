Di murder of 12-year-old dem find inside box shock pipo for Paris

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Pipo for Paris dey shocked by di murder of one 12-year-old schoolgirl wey dem find her body on Friday inside one container for di courtyard of her apartment building.

Di girl, wey her name be Lola, bin spend di day normally for school.

Her papa raise di alert wen she no gree return home for di afternoon.

Later for evening, dem see one transparent plastic packing box wey her body dey inside for di foot of di building in di 19th arrondissement.

Warning – dis tori get distressing content

Lola papa dey employed as a concierge for di residential block. Dem find her wia dem squash am inside di container, hide am wit di covering of material.

Dem tie her hands and feet and tori be say she get one deep cut for neck, although di autopsy dis weekend show say she die from suffocation.

Two Post-it notes also dey by her feet, one say "0" and di other "1".

Early on Saturday, police arrest di main suspect for di killing - one 24-year-old Algerian-born woman wey media name as Dahbia B.

Dem identify di woman for one woman on one security video wey dem collect for di apartment building, wia dem see am dey enta di main door on Friday afternoon in di company of Lola.

Later dem see her dey comot di building dey pull one container and then act like say she no dey okay for di street. One eyewitness say she ask for help in return for money from one "organ-trafficking affair".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

However, police say dem no believe say dis na serious lead. Dia most plausible theory na say Dahbia B, wey no get wia she dey live dey psychologically unstable and say her act dey "gratuitous"- without any reason.

Dem also gbab one 43-year-old man in custody, dem believe say im carry Dahbia B and di container for im car. Police think say, aft aim drive am around di Paris suburbs, Dahbia B return to di apartment building - wia her sister na also resident.

Dia, report say di two sisters bin get one noisy gbasgbos, before Dahbia B comot again - dis time without di container. She spend di night for one flat for di suburb of Bois-Colombes wia dem pick her up di next day.

Police don open investigation for murder of one pesin under di age of 15 years plus acts of torture and barbarity. Dahbia B dey expected to dey under judicial investigation and dem go keep am for custody.

For Lola school, children and parents don dey distressed on Monday morning. Education Minister Pap Ndiaye and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, bin visit di school along wit psychological support teams to comfort pupils.

"My daughter cry all weekend, she neva sleep," Gasmi, one papa of two, told Le Parisien newspaper. "We no fit trust anyone now for our neighbourhood. I dey very afraid for my children."

"E turn me upside-down," one local woman tell di paper. "Dis morning I follow my son on di way to school, just a few metres behind am. Just to be safe.

"I go carry am go school from now on and I go go carry am. If e finish for half four, I go leave work by four."