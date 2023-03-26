Researchers dey test sniffing body odour as anxiety therapy

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Imagine dem tell you make you smell dis man sweaty armpit for your mental health, you go do am?

one hour wey don pass

Swedish researchers don find say to smell oda pipo bodi odor fit dey useful for di therapy of pipo wey get social anxiety.

Dis na as dem don already start to test am with voluteers.

Di scientists dey use armpit sweats to do dia experiments.

Di thinking na say smell dey activate brain for di place wey link to emotions, to offer calm effect, but e too soon to know weda dem dey right.

Dem dey present dia early findings for one medical conference for Paris dis week.

Why and how we dey take smell tins?

Babies dey born with ogbonge sense of smell, and dem dey prefer dia mum and her breastmilk.

Smell dey help human beings to fit notice danger, weda na from food or smoky fire for instance and carry am take follow di environment and each oda to yarn.

E dey always make food taste more sweet and fit remind pesin of strong memory join.

Dis wey pesin dey smell na from receptors for di upper part of di nise, dem go come signal direct to di limbic system wey be brain region wey dey linked with memory and emotions.

Di Swedish researchers dey suggest say human bodi odour fit share how we dey feel weda happy or anxious and make oda pipo wey smell am feel the same.

Dem ask volunteers to donate armpit sweat from wen dem dey watch scary feem or happy one.

Then, 48 women wey get social anxiety don gree to smell dome of dis samples togeda with di normal mindfulness therapy dem dey do, wey dey tell pipo to focus on here and now instead of to dey rewind to negative thoughts.

Some of di women go smell di bodi odour, while odas wet be control group go smell clean air.

Those wey smell di sweat be like dem do beta with therapy.

Oga researcher Ms Elisa Vigna, for Karolinska Institute for Stockholm say, "sweat wey pesin release wen pesin dey happy do di same tin like pesin wey fear from feem. So sometin fit dey for human chemo-signals for sweat generally wey dey affect response to treatment.

"It fit be dat to dey smell di presence oof anoda pesin get dis impact but we go needconfam am. In fact na wetin we dey test now for follow up study with design wey be like am, but we g o include sweat from pipo wey dey watch emtionally neutral documentary."

Sweat dey always smell?

Most of di skin sweat no dey smell. But sweat glands for armpit and under koro (wetin oyibo dey call groin) dey produce some kain compound wey dey cause body odour.

Bacteria for skin surface and nearby hair follicles dey breakdown dis compounds come use am produce odas and dat na wetin dey cause di smell.

Duncan Boak from di Fifth Sense charity wey wan raise awareness for smell and taste disorders sa, "we sabi say strong link dey between our sense of smell and our emotional wellbeing.

"To lose ability to smell ida pipo like yor partners and children fit cause depression and feeling of isolation.