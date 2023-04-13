How Harry Potter books go become new TV series

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Di wizarding world of Harry Potter go become new TV series and dem go use brand new cast.

Dem go based di series on writer JK Rowling book and dem go produce am ova 10 years, and dem go base each series on one of di seven books.

Harry Potter books dey among di best-selling of all time, afta e sell more dan 600 million copies worldwide.

Dem don turn di book into films before, and na Daniel Radcliffe play di role of Harry Potter.

“Di series go show actors wey go lead new generation of fandom, full of di fantastic detail, character and dramatic locations wey Harry Potter fans don love for ova twenty-five years,” Warner Bros Discovery tok for one press release.

Dem tok say each season go dey “authentic to di original books”, and dem name Rowling as executive producer of di series.

“Max commitment to preserving di integrity of my books dey important to me, and I dey look forwardto be part of dis new adaptation wey go allow for a degree of dept and detail wey only long-form television series fit afford,” Rowling tok for one statement.

Rowling don become controversial figure in recent years for her position relating to gender identity and her reviews on allowing trans women into women-only spaces.

Her views don lead to controversy among some Harry Potter fans.

Some pipo call for a boycott of di recently-release Hogwarts Legacy video game wen e come out for February. Na one of di fastest-selling video games of 2023 for UK and US, according to gaming industry website. E dey based on Rowling wizarding world.

Who be JK Rowling?

JK Rowling na British author and philanthropist wey write Harry Potter books.

Na Bristol most famous daughter.

Dem born am for Yate for 31 July 1965. From there her family, including younger sister Di, move to one house for Winterbourne wen she dey be four years old.

She attend St Michael's school for di South Gloucestershire village.

Her time for Winterbourne inspire her - thanks to some of her neighbours.

"I get di name Potter, wey I don tok before, from pipo wey live down di road from me for Winterbourne," Rowling tell Newsround.

"Dia family name na Potter, e get one boy and one girl for dat family and I like dia surname so I take am. I no take anytin else from dat family.

"But we komot from Winterbourne wen I dey 9, 8 or 9, and no, I no really base any character on anyone for Winterbourne."

Rowling family den komot from di Bristol area to Tutshill for Chepstow, just ova Severn Bridge.

She attend Wyedean School and attend di University of Exeter from 1983 before she move to London to work for Amnesty International.

According to Rowling biographer on her official website, di idea for di Harry Potter books "fall" into her head wen she dey travel back to London from Manchester where she bin dey look for house wit her boyfriend den.

She move to di north and continue to write Philosopher's Stone but di news of her mama death for 1990 change her life direction.

Rowling decide say she "komot for a while", her biography tok, so she move to Portugal to teach English.

Na for dia she marry and born her daughter, Jessica. Di marriage no work out and she and her Jessica move to Edinburgh with her sister for 1994.

She spend every spare moment to finish di first Harry Potter book before one agent pick up di work - but e take anoda year for Bloomsbury to decide say dem wan publish am.