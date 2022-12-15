Sheik Abduljabbar Kabara and oda popular pipo Sharia court don sentence to death for blasphemy

Wia dis foto come from, collage

Sharia court for di northern Nigerian state of Kano sentence prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabar Nasir Kabara to death by hanging on Thursday, 15 December, 2022.

Dis na afta dem find am guilty of blasphemy against di Prophet Mohammed plus say some of im preaching dey cause gbege.

Sheikh Abduljabar Nasir Kabara bin don dey detention since July last year afta dem accuse am say e dey spread lies against di Prophet.

Many Nigerians bin follow di trial closely.

Kano na among di states for northern Nigeria wia dem dey practice Sharia alongside di kontri secular law.

Di 52-year-old scholar na from di Qadiriyya sect. Im get plenty number of followers mainly for Kano state.

Im papa na di leader of di sect for West Africa until im death for 1996.

Sheikh Abduljabar get di right to appeal against di judgement.

Abduljabar no be di only pesin wey don gbab dis kain sentence under di Sharia court sake of blasphemy.

One popular Islamic cleric na di first for 2016.

Abdul Inyass

Di Islamic court bin sentence Nigerian cleric, Abdulazeez Dauda, popularly known as Abdul Inyass to death by hanging say e insult di Prophet Muhammad for di northern city of Kano for 2016

Dem convict am afta dem hold im trial in secret to avoid protests.

Five of im followers also dey sentenced to death di previous year.

Dis na di first death sentences for blasphemy wey di Nigerian Sharia court don hand down.

Oga Inyass na preacher for one local faction of di Tijaniya sect, wey start for Senegal by Sheikh Ibrahim Niasse, and e get large following across West Africa.

Report be say, Oga Inyass bin tok say "Niasse dey bigger dan Prophet Muhammad" during one lecture for one event for May, wey lead to violent protests for di city.

Oga Inyass still dey detention as sentences like dis need govnor to sign before dem carry am out.

Yahaya Shariff Aminu

Wia dis foto come from, Aminu Shariff Yahaya/Facebook

One musician for Kano bin gbab death sentence for August 2020 ontop accuse of blasphemy against di Prophet Muhammad.

Di upper Sharia court for di Hausawa Filin Hockey area of di state say Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, 22 - at dat time - dey guilty of committing blasphemy for a song wey im circulate via WhatsApp.

Oga Sharif-Aminu no deny di charges.

Although Judge Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani say e fit appeal against di verdict.

Di singer bin go into hiding afta e compose di song.

Protesters burn down im family home and gada outside di headquarters of di Islamic police, dem sabi as Hisbah, dey demand action against am.

Critics say di song dey blasphemous as e praise one Imam from di Tijaniya Muslim brotherhood to di extent say e elevate am above di Prophet Muhammad.

Two years later, High court later squash di sentence but dem no free Aminu and also order for re-trial in front of anoda sharia court judge.

Wetin be blasphemy for Islam?

For Islam, blasphemy na wen pesin disrespect or abuse important figures for Islam or any law wey dey inside Islam.

Di worst na wen pesin tok bad tin about God or prophet Mohammed dat one na death penalty while odas like abusing or disrespecting top disciples or Islamic laws get various punishment

According to experts, di blasphemy laws different and no be all dey lead to death penalty.

Yusuf Sani wey dey well versed for Sharia law tok say pesin wey disrespect or abuse disciples of di prophet no go get same punishment as pesin wey abuse di prophet imself.

"So wetin pipo suppose know about dis blasphemy laws be say na step by step. Afta Allah next for Muslims na prophet Muhammad SAW and anybody wey disrespect those ones fit get death sentence."

"Even regarding disciples of di prophet, dem get levels, for example, Abubakar, Umar, Othman and Aliyu na top so pesin wey abuse or disrespect dem go also get punishment although e no go reach di first case own."

How Sharia law dey work for Nigeria

Na 12 northern states for Nigeria dey use Sharia law and na only muslims dem fit try for Sharia courts.

Sharia system get im own court of Appeal and dey handle both criminal and civil matas involving Muslims and Muslims fit challenge di judgement of Sharia courts for normal Nigerian Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

Sharia judges wey dem dey call Alkalis get Islamic and western education.

Any case wey involve Muslim and Non-Muslim, di Muslim get right to choose which court e wan make dem try di case. Sharia court fit only try Non-Muslim if e give written consent.