Twitter lock staff out of all im offices till next week

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Twitter don tell employees say di company office buildings go dey temporarily closed, effective immediately.

For one message wey di BBC see, dem tell workers say di offices go reopen on Monday 21 November.

Dem no give any reason for dis move.

Di announcement dey come as reports dey comot say large numbers of staff dey resign afta new owner Elon Musk ask dem to sign up for "long hours at high intensity" or leave.

Di message say: "Please continue to comply wit company policy as you no go discuss confidential company information on social media, wit di press or elsewia."

Twitter neva immediately respond to one request for comment from di BBC.

Dis week Oga Musk tell Twitter staff say dem need begin work long hours and e go dey " extremely hardcore" or make dem comot from di company, according to reports.

For one email to staff, di new owner of di company say make workers agree to di pledge if dem wan stay, according to wetin di Washington Post report.

For pipo wey no sign up by Thursday 17 November dem go give dem three months' severance pay, Oga Musk tok am.

Earlier dis month di company say e dey cut around 50% of im workforce.

Di announcement say Twitter don temporarily close im offices dey come as signs de say plenty workers don resign as dem no accept Oga Musk new terms.

Employees don dey tweet dey use di hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked and wit one saluting emoji to show say dem dey comot di company.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

One former Twitter worker wey no wan reveal im identity tell BBC say : "I think wen di dust clear today, pipo fit no reach 2,000 wey go remain.”

E add say dem don terminate everybody for im team.

"Di manager of dat team, dem terminate im manager. And then dem terminate dat manager manager. Di pesin above dat one na one of di execs wey dem terminate im appointment on di first day, so nobody dey dat chain of command.”

Before Oga Musk take control of Twitter di company get around 7,500 staff. Reports bin say di company also employ thousands of contract workers and dem don lay off many of dem.

Anoda pesin say dem don resign even though dem bin don prepare to work long hours.

"I no wan work for pesin wey go threaten us ontop email multiple times about only 'exceptional tweeps should work hia' wen I don already dey work 60-70 hours weekly," di pesin tok.

Di world richest pesin become Twitter chief executive afta im buy di firm last month for one $44bn (£37bn) deal.

In response to one question about concerns say Twitter dey on di brink of shutting down afta di message say dem dey close Twitter offices surface, Oga Musk tweet:

"Di best pipo dey stay, so I no dey super worried".